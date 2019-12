Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. hosted the borough’s annual Bronx Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Lou Gehrig Plaza on Thursday, December 5. The tree lighting event featured a toy giveaway along with a special appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, who brought hot chocolate, cookies and other holiday treats. (top row left) Diaz poses with Jordan Villanueva, who received a toolbox play set as a Christmas gift. (top row middle) Lourdes Rivera and Kayode Ryan take a family photo with their kids who received gifts from Diaz. (top row right) Diaz poses with Letizia and Oseni Ahmed and their new Christmas gifts. Read more…