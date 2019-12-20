Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz expressed his gratitude to P.S. 81 for coordinating a Thanksgiving fundraiser to provide turkeys for the community. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Councilman Mark Gjonaj was on hand for the launch of BronxNet’s new studio and media center in the Hub earlier this month. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Throggs Neck resident, Monsignor Scanlan High School and Performers Edge Dance Academy student Laurielle Echevarria was invited back to the Apollo to perform at the Amateur Night Holiday Special on Saturday, December 14. For this performance, she will be dancing her solo ‘Power of Love’, choreographed by Performers Edge’s own Stefanie Salaman. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Melrose Senior Center, located at 372 E. 152nd Street, celebrated their annual Thanksgiving Dinner last month. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo courtesy of Senator Luis Sepulveda’s office
Last month, Senator Luis Sepulveda joined Assemblymembers Michael Black and Nathalia Fernandez and other participants for the annual Willie Colon Turkey Giveaway for Thanksgiving. The giveaway resulted in nearly 1,000 turkeys being distributed to the community. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Kyle Vuille/Schneps Media
This past weekend, Bronx Bikes along with various sponsors hit the streets on their two wheelers to promote safe cycling in the Bronx and spread holiday cheer. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Jason Cohen
Schneps Media Jason Cohen
Schneps Media Jason Cohen
Bronx Times Reporter
By Jason Cohen
A Fordham Road clothing store shows it isn’t just about money. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo courtesy of Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz’ office
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz and his office concluded their annual holiday canned food drive, which will benefit local food pantries at Kingsbridge Heights Community Center and St. Frances of Rome. Dinowitz’ office received food items from local schools and businesses who organized collection boxes of food items. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo courtesy of Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz’ office
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, joined by assemblymembers Alicia Hyndman and Walter Mosley, along with advocates from Riders Alliance, New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, Tri-State Transportation Campaign, NYPIRG Straphangers Campaign, and TransitCenter this week outside of Grand Central Terminal to call for a rejection of the proposed $249 million within the MTA’s operating budget to pay 500 additional members of the MTA police force to patrol the subways. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo by Silvio Pacifico
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
The Young Kings & Queens Chess Club held their ‘Living My Best Life’ event, which included a chess tournament and basketball game, on Saturday, December 14. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo courtesy of Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz’ office
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Last week, Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz attended the Woodlawn Taxpayer’s Association Christmas tree lighting at East 242nd Street and Katonah Avenue. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo courtesy of the New York Yankees
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
The New York Yankees hosted their 10th annual Bronx Winter Wonderland event on Friday, December 13 at Yankee Stadium. The event treated several thousand Bronx children, who had the opportunity to choose […] Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo by Laura Stone
St. Frances Xavier School held their annual Christmas show on Friday, December 13. The Christmas show featured festive holiday performances by the students. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo courtesy of Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz office
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
The Jerome-Gun Hill Business Improvement District, joined by Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, held their annual tree lighting ceremony under the El at Jerome Avenue and Mosholu Parkway to celebrate the Christmas and holiday festivities. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
On Friday, December 6, members of the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary 38 visited James J. Peters Veteran Hospital to serve eggnog and cookies to residents, veterans and visitors. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo by Jewel Webber
On Friday, December 6, a ‘Homebuyer Workshop’ was held for individuals who were interested in learning about buying their own home, building credit, loans and more real estate-based topics. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo courtesy of Senator Luis Sepulveda’s office
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
In partnership with South Bronx United, Senator Luis Sepulveda’s office co-hosted an extensive and informative workshop to help community members understand their rights. Discussion topics included the public charge rule, DACA and the NYC Care Health Program. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Kyle Vuille
A new, savory restaurant, offering a splash of Caribbean flavors, art and tradition is set to hit the streets of Mott Haven in early summer 2020. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Alex Mitchell
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning across the city for a 16-year old girl who was violently abducted off a south Bronx street late Monday night. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo courtesy of Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz’ office
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz’ office, along with Councilman Andrew Cohen, recently participated in the New York Cares Winter Wishes program. Together, the group put together 14 holiday gifts from Bronx children. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo by Silvio Pacifico
The Westchester Square Business Improvement District held their annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Gift Distribution on Friday, December 6. The holiday event began with the official tree lighting, followed […] Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo courtesy of American Legion John Fraser Post 19
Members of the American Legion John Fraser Bryan Post 19 distributed Christmas presents to the veterans at the Kingsbridge V.A. Hospital on Sunday, December 1. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Jason Cohen
A non-profit is bringing free wifi to Hunts Point Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo courtesy of BronxNet
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
On Wednesday, December 4, BronxNet celebrated the grand opening of their newest studio and media center at the Hub in Mott Haven. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo by Fernando Justinaino
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Assemblyman Michael Benedetto and Councilman Mark Gjonaj, along with the Throggs Neck Merchants Association kicked off the Throggs Neck Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, which was held at the Derosa O’Boyle Triangle on Sunday, December 8. Gjonaj lit the Christmas tree while St. Benedict’s Church Choir sang Christmas carols. After the tree lighting and the choir performance, Santa made a special appearance to give Christmas gifts to the children in attendance. Hot chocolate and cookies were also provided by La Terraza Restaurant. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo by Jewel Webber
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Cornell University’s Cooperative Extension held an open house celebration for their Bronx office on Friday, December 6. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo courtesy of Senator Luis Sepulveda’s office
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Senator Luis Sepulveda’s office joined Center For Employment Opportunities for the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of their new Bronx office on Wednesday, November 20. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
On Sunday, November 3, the Van Nest Neighborhood Alliance, along with Partnerships for Parks and Van Nets residents, placed plants in the Green Street and around the Van Nest War Memorial for ‘It’s My Park Day.’ Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Jason Cohen
Riverdale Resident Wins Science Teacher Award Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Jason Cohen
The only Yiddish cultural center in the country needs help funding a roof. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo by Jewel Webber
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. hosted the borough’s annual Bronx Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Lou Gehrig Plaza on Thursday, December 5. The tree lighting event featured a toy giveaway along with a special appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, who brought hot chocolate, cookies and other holiday treats. (top row left) Diaz poses with Jordan Villanueva, who received a toolbox play set as a Christmas gift. (top row middle) Lourdes Rivera and Kayode Ryan take a family photo with their kids who received gifts from Diaz. (top row right) Diaz poses with Letizia and Oseni Ahmed and their new Christmas gifts. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo courtesy of Councilman Rafael Salamanca’s office
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
To wrap up his 2019 Holiday Turkey Giveaway, Councilman Rafael Salamanca made a surprise visit to Urban Health Plan’s Bella Vista Health Center in Hunts Point to hand out turkeys to patients and employees. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo courtesy of American Legion Post 1871
On Tuesday, November 26, the American Legion of Co-op City Post 1871 visted Bronxwood Assisted Living to honor veteran residents and extend Thanksgiving spirit. The event was led by Post 1871 commander TOBA LaCrown, also a wartime veteran. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo courtesy of Senator Luis Sepulveda’s office
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Last month, Senator Luis Sepulveda and his office traveled to Bangladesh for a de-briefing, where they learned how he and his office can best represent the state’s Bangladeshi-American communities. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo courtesy of St. Raymond High School for Boys
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
St. Raymond High School for Boys held their annual Thanksgiving Food Drive last month. Over 1,000 non-perishable food items were collected during the drive and donated to the Mercy Center in Mott Haven. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Kyle Vuille
Once a part of a thriving industrial area, the Port Morris gantries have long been abandoned and forgotten. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Jason Cohen
Photo Courtesy NYCFC
Bronx Times Reporter
By Jason Cohen
Bronx Teen Set to Make Profefssional Soccer Debut Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo by Jewel Webber
The Belmont Business Improvement District hosted their annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Ciccarone Park on Arthur Avenue on Saturday, November 30. The tree lighting featured Santa Clause, Christmas Carolers […] Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo courtesy of Councilman Rafael Salamanca’s office
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Last month, Councilman Rafael Salamanca hosted a Holiday Turkey Giveaway at Lafayette Estates, Lafayette-Boynton Apartments and Evergreen Gardens in Soundview in preparation for Thanksgiving. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo courtesy of Bronx Chamber of Commerce
The Bronx Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Holiday Party & Toy Drive on Thursday, December 5. Toys from this year’s toy drive were donated to YoungLife, an organization which helps teen moms during pregnancy and beyond. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo by Jewel Webber
The NAACP’s Bronx branch held an end-of-year celebration and meeting on Tuesday, December 3. The branch’s final meeting of the year included discussions about Thanksgiving, purpose, friendship and love. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
St. Helena Parish held their annual Christmas party on Saturday, December 7, the day after the Feast of St. Nicholas. The party was attended by Senator Luis Sepulveda. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Kyle Vuille/Schneps Media
Following a 20-year tradition, Lynne Corry and her army of ‘elves’ are upping the ante this holiday season by handling and distributing toys to over 1,600 kids in NYC. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
The long quest to reform Hart Island was realized Wednesday as Mayor de Blasio signed legislation to transfer the potter’s field out of the jurisdiction of the NYC Department of Corrections and into the hands of the NYC Parks Department. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo by Laura Stone
The Allerton Avenue Homeowners and Tenants Association held its annual holiday party at Pasta Pasta Restaurant on Saturday, December 7. The holiday party was attended by Councilman Mark Gjonaj and Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez, along with other AAHTA members and local residents. (above) (l-r) Allerton Homeowners and Tenants Association members Nelson Onanrewaju, James Gerri, Allerton Senior Center director Anna Voccanfuso, her husband Rino, Silvana Di Bortolo, Rosemary Gelber, Stephen Kaufman and Allerton Senior Center driver John Gelber. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo courtesy of Councilman Rafael Salamanca’s office
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Councilman Rafael Salamanca hosted a Holiday Turkey Giveaway with the residents of the Honeywell and Michelangelo apartments last month. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Canadian charity Crafting for a Cure recently provided a ballerina performance for the patients at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore. The ballerinas also met and talked with the children before and after the performance. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
On Saturday, December 7, the Schuyler Hill Civic Association hosted its annual Children’s Christmas event. The theme of the event was ‘Deck the Halls in your PJs’ and included children making ornaments and decorating snowman cupcakes. Santa Clause also made an appearance to give out gifts to the children in attendance. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Kyle Vuille/Schneps Media
A notorious organization, often viewed in a poor light, purchased a Throggs Neck building recently to call their new home. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Jason Cohen
The former CM Cohen communicatoins director takes over the Southern Blvd. Bid. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Steven Goodstein
Photo by Silvio Pacifico
On Saturday, November 23, the Latino Judges Association’s Community Service Committee visited Providence Rest for ‘A Day of Service’ to honor the facility’s senior residents and also participate in crafting holiday cards. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Carlotta Mohamed
Commemorating its 30-year anniversary, St. Ann’s Corner of Harm Reduction (SACHR) launched a new program on Wdnesday, November 20 in partnership with the Third Avenue Business Improvement District to better improve the quality-of-life in the south Bronx. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
By Kyle Vuille/Schneps Media
A teenager from the Bronx was brought down from the audience on the Ellen DeGeneres Show to share his story of a rough upbringing, but as Ellen would have it, she surprised Angel Perez with $20,000 to pursue his college education and career. Read more…
Bronx Times Reporter
Patients at Triboro Center on Teller Avenue have just been introduced to two brand new state-of-the-art balancing systems located in the rehabilitation suite at the facility. Read more…