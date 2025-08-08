Yankees welcome diabetic kids and their families to stadium for annual diabetes education day

The Yankees and the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore partnered to host local kids with diabetes and their families for diabetes education day.

The New York Yankees welcomed several kids who have been diagnosed with diabetes to Yankee Stadium for the annual diabetes education day on Friday, Aug. 1.

Hosted by the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore’s Division of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes, the event provided these kids and their families with the opportunity to spend time at the ballpark while also learning more about how to manage diabetes.

Several community-based organizations and medical professionals handed out educational information and provided resources to the kids and their families. The kids also got to take part in arts and crafts and games, as well as enjoy healthy food.