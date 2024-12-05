Montefiore honors Diabetes Month with nearly 40 community engagement events

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In recognition of Diabetes Month, Montefiore Einstein held almost 40 different events throughout November meant to empower attendees with knowledge of how to prevent and manage diabetes, including nutritional strategies, early detection and treatment options.

Over 20 workshops and webinars were held throughout the month by Montefiore Einstein’s Office of Community and Population Health, in partnership with multiple local community-based organizations. These events educated approximately 600 participants on how to prevent type 2 diabetes, how to differentiate between reliable and unreliable education resources and how to navigate support apps like “Findhelp.”

The Division of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore (CHAM) put together a special Halloween Candy Exchange to benefit children with diabetes. Families in attendance were educated on diabetes management. Additionally, kids and their family members interacted with podiatrists, ophthalmologists and dietitians. This event concluded with the kids exchanging their Halloween candy for a toy.

Research published in the November 2024 issue of the medical journal Diabetes Care by Albert Einstein College of Medicine Associate Professor and Supporting Emerging Adults with Diabetes (SEAD) Program Director Dr. Shivani Agarwal, M.D., M.P.H. went over just how important high-quality, patient-centered care and improved access to new technologies and therapies can be for youths dealing with type 1 diabetes. Dr. Agarwal and her team showed that flexible communication and shared decision making for young adults with type 1 diabetes can significantly raise the uptake of continuous glucose monitors and automated insulin delivery uptake, resulting in improvements when it comes to hospitalization rates and A1c levels.

“It is clear that how we eat, how we live and our access to educational resources are significant factors that impact diabetes rates in the Bronx and beyond,” Dr. Agarwal said. “Our goal is to better understand how marginalized communities are impacted by diabetes and ensure community feedback is front and center to our management strategies, so we can make a meaningful impact on the prevalence and severity of diabetes for people of all ages.”

Montefiore Einstein intends to continue conducting research, provide clinical and behavioral interventions, connect people with diabetes resources and investigate new ways to address racial and socioeconomic disparities.

“We believe that community engagement, education and research are essential to improving health outcomes,” said Edwin Torres, Ph.D., MSN, EMBA/MS(c), RN, CHNP, FNP-C, nurse practitioner and diabetes specialist at Montefiore’s Fleischer Institute for Diabetes and Metabolism. “Throughout November, we coordinated a variety of events offering individuals and families resources, tools and support to manage and prevent diabetes, but our work is not done.”

Visit Montefiore Einstein’s website to learn more about their diabetes care and services.