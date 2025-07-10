Felony assaults, grand larcenies rise across Bronx in latest NYPD crime data

The Bronx saw upticks in felony assaults, grand larcenies, and rapes during a recent 28-day period compared to the same time last year, according to NYPD data.

From June 9 to July 6, felony assault complaints rose 2.5% year-over-year, from 794 in 2024 to 814 in 2025. The largest increase came from the 47th Precinct—which covers Wakefield, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Olinville, Fishbay, and Woodlawn—where cases jumped from 70 to 100, the sharpest rise among all 12 Bronx precincts.

Grand larcenies also saw a 4% increase across the borough, from 672 incidents in 2024 to 699 this year. The 42nd Precinct, which includes Claremont, Crotona Park East and Crotona Park, recorded the steepest spike in this category, with cases rising from 34 to 57.

Rape cases, while lower in total volume, saw the largest percentage increase. Reports rose 10.8%—from 37 last year to 41 this year. The 52nd Precinct, which covers Bedford Park, Fordham, Kingsbridge, Norwood, Bronx Park and University Heights, saw the biggest shift, reporting seven cases for the 28-day-period this year after none during the same period last year.

Murder was the only major crime category to decline significantly. Boroughwide murders dropped 25%, from 12 in 2024 to nine in 2025. The 46th Precinct—which oversees Fordham, University Heights, Morris Heights, and Mount Hope—led this decline, with murders falling from three to one.

Overall, the seven major index crimes tracked by the NYPD—murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny, and grand larceny of a motor vehicle—increased slightly during the 28-day period. The total rose 1.77%, from 2,491 incidents in 2024 to 2,535 in 2025.