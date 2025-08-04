What’s happening | Pickling, painting, dancing and more

Dig! Plant! Grow! Pickling Party

Friday, Aug. 8, 1:30-5:30 p.m.

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd.

Free with admission, $4-$39

Explore how cultures around the world preserve their summer harvest. Learn about the crops and pickling traditions of Global Gardeners and make your own “refrigerator pickles” to take home.

For more information, visit nybg.org/event/dig-plant-grow-pickle-me.

Caribeando Community Music and Dance Workshops

Saturday, Aug. 9, 2-4 p.m.

Baobab: Tree of Life by Beam Center, 6040 Broadway

Free

The Caribeando Community Music and Dance Workshop provides an excellent opportunity to learn and practice Caribbean musical and dance traditions rooted in African heritage. Participants will learn Bomba, Plena, Guaracha, Cha-cha-cha, Merengue, and more. All ages, abilities, and skill levels are welcome to explore the basic rhythms, steps, call-and-response interactions, and shared community joy.

For more information, visit vancortlandt.org/event/caribeando-community-music-and-dance-workshops.

Journal Painting at The Frass Box

Sunday, Aug. 10, 4-6 p.m.

Frass Box Cannabis Bronx Dispensary, 3633 Kingsbridge Ave.

$18

We will be spending the evening painting journals. The teaching artist Yomii will have some examples, but please feel free to design your journal as you see fit! 21+.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/journal-painting-at-the-frass-box-registration-1545686031529.

Summer Adventure: Marvelous Matisse

Monday, Aug. 11, 3-3:45 p.m.

Riverdale Library, 5540 Mosholu Ave.

Free

Join us at the Riverdale Library for an in-person program. Combine abstract shapes and beautiful colors to make your own work of art inspired by Henry Matisse.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/08/11/summer-adventure-marvelous-matisse.

Summer Student Workshop

Tuesday, Aug. 12, 11 a.m.

Bronx Community Board 12, 4101 White Plains Rd.

Free

Come join us for an exciting event filled with learning and fun. It’s free & open to students aged 11-19 years old. Our workshop is designed for students looking to expand their knowledge and skills during the summer break. At the Summer Student Workshop, you’ll have the opportunity to engage in hands-on activities, collaborate with fellow students, and learn from experienced instructors. Whether you’re interested in art, science, technology, or any other subject, there’s something here for everyone. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to make the most of your summer. Register now and secure your spot at the Summer Student Workshop!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/summer-student-workshop-tickets-1378388219269.

HHFM North Central Bronx Market

Wednesday, Aug. 13, 8 a.m.

Mosholu Parkway, 3352 Jerome Ave.

Free

Welcome to the HHFM North Central Bronx Market! Join us for a fun-filled day at Mosholu Parkway North and Jerome Avenue, where you can discover a variety of local vendors offering everything from fresh produce to handmade crafts. This in-person event is the perfect opportunity to support small businesses and connect with your community. Don’t miss out on this exciting market experience!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/hhfm-north-central-bronx-market-tickets-1458489534459.

Teen Summer 2025 Celebration at the Park

Thursday, Aug. 14, 2-4 p.m.

Rev. T. Wendell Foster Park

Free

All are invited to join in celebrating the culmination of The Bronx Museum’s Teen Summer 2025 with fun activities designed and led by participants in the program! Teen Summer is part of the Museum’s long-running paid internship program for NYC high school students. Fourteen students are accepted into each session, and throughout the program, they engage in art-making, learn about museums, and collaborate on creative projects. In the case of inclement weather, this program will take place at The Bronx Museum (1040 Grand Concourse) instead of Rev. T. Wendell Foster Park.

For more information, visit bronxmuseum.org/event/teen-summer25-celebration.