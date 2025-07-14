What’s happening | Gardening, fun outdoors and more

Gardening at the Van Cortlandt Park Alliance Garden and Compost Site is one of many activities that Bronx residents can take part in next week.

Family Fridays in the Garden

Friday, July 18, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Van Cortlandt Park Alliance Garden and Compost Site, Broadway and Mosholu Avenue

Free

Dig for compost critters, water the plants, explore nature, harvest some veggies, and more at Van Cortlandt Park Alliance’s Education Garden! Ages 2-11.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/family-fridays-in-the-garden-tickets-1407611085649.

Waterfront Festival

Saturday, July 19, 12-3 p.m.

Ward’s Island Park East River Picnic Area, Randall’s Island

Free

Celebrate summer at the annual, free Randall’s Island Waterfront Festival! At the peak of summer, we’re bringing you a family-friendly, interactive day of fun centering water as a natural and refreshing resource. Experience the joy of summer, the excitement of science, and connection of community. We’ll have water-themed everything, including games, crafts, snacks, face paint, and live performances, set against the confluence of the Harlem and East Rivers and the city skyline. We hope you’ll join us to celebrate our appreciation for the water that surrounds and nourishes us as well as our relationship with one another. There will be a free bike valet for the duration of the festival, provided by Transportation Alternatives near the East River Picnic Area. Please check in your bikes with Transportation Alternatives staff at the festival!

For more information, visit randallsisland.org/events/waterfront-festival-2.

Morning HRRP EcoTour

Sunday, July 20, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

521 City Island Ave.

$25

Join us for an exciting Eco Tour of the Hutchinson River with HRRP! Explore the beauty of the river while learning about the important work being done to restore and protect this vital ecosystem. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to connect with nature and support a great cause!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/july-20th-morning-hrrp-ecotour-tickets-1441309628899.

Summer Adventure for Kids: Marvelous Matisse

Monday, July 21, 3-4 p.m.

Morris Park Library, 985 Morris Park Ave.

Free

Join staff from the Morris Park Library for an exciting hands-on program dedicated to art making. Combine abstract shapes and beautiful colors to make your own work of art inspired by Henry Matisse.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/07/07/summer-adventure-kids-marvelous-matisse.

Teen Makeup Workshop

Tuesday, July 22, 1-4:30 p.m.

American Beauty School, 1380 Metropolitan Ave.

$99

This hands-on workshop teaches age-appropriate makeup techniques tailored for teens. Participants will learn how to subtly cover blemishes while maintaining a fresh, natural look. The focus is on enhancing features with light, healthy application methods that celebrate youthful beauty. Open to ages 13–18, this workshop promotes confidence, self-expression, and skincare awareness in a fun, supportive environment.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/teen-makeup-workshop-tickets-1417142765159.

Sunset Wednesdays: Bandits on the Run

Wednesday, July 23, 7-8 p.m.

Wave Hill, 675 W. 252 St.

Free for members and children 6-18, $6-15

Pack a picnic and bring your favorite blanket or chair for an unforgettable summer evening as the sun sets over the Hudson. Enjoy free hand-rolled ice cream by Only Rare NYC (while supplies last). Speciality foods and drinks from local vendors will also be available for purchase or preorder Shared Bites and Bento Box Picnics to pick up from the Café. Bandits on the Run are a musical trio comprised of Adrian Blake Enscoe, Sydney Shepherd, and Regina Strayhorn, known for their distinct combination of cello, guitar, accordion, and found percussion with sophisticated three-part harmonies and rotating lead vocals.

For more information, visit wavehill.org/calendar/sunset-wednesdays-bandits-on-the-run.

Yoga in the Park

Thursday, July 24, 7-8 p.m.

Memorial Grove, Broadway and West 246th Street

Free

Calm your nervous system and feel consciously aware of the here and now. This 60-minute class blends 30 minutes of Kemetic Yoga (an ancient Egyptian practice focused on breath and posture) and 30 minutes of immersive sound meditation using crystal singing bowls, voice and indigenous instruments that will leave you feeling grounded and renewed.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/yoga-in-the-park-tickets-1432092500219.