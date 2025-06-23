What’s happening | plays, summer fun at the park and more

The Impresario! (A one-act, one-hour Opera by Mozart)

Friday, June 27, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Andrew Freedman Home, 1125 Grand Concourse

$27

What happens when an overwhelmed impresario, an opera buff, an “angel,” and two dueling divas collide? Mozart’s one-act, one-hour comic masterpiece is almost here!

For more information, visit instagram.com/thelighthouseopera/p/DK-uxyNy11R/.

Woodlawn Family Fun Day

Saturday, June 28, 1-4 p.m.

Indian Field, Van Cortlandt Park East and East 233rd Street

Free

Van Cortlandt Park Alliance, Women of Woodlawn and Woodlawn Taxpayers Association Present Woodlawn Family Fun Day featuring: Music & Dance: Dominican Arts Collective, BioBus: Science Education on Wheels, Face Painting, Urban Park Rangers Woodland Family Walks, Nature Crafts, Bocce Games, and more! With a Special Ceremony to induct Van Cortlandt Park’s woodlands into the prestigious Old-Growth Forest Network!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/woodlawn-family-fun-day-tickets-1358886519159/.

Bronx Park East Farmers Market

Sunday, June 29, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

2045 Bronx Park East

Free

The Bronx Park East (BxPE) Farmers Market takes pride in serving the Pelham Parkway community with the vibrant farmers’ market, which provides fresh, locally grown produce. Stroll through colors and smells that greet you and engage with passionate vendors showcasing their fruits, vegetables, herbs, eggs, and various wholesome goods. Beyond the quantity of fresh produce, discover an array of locally crafted delicacies, including honey, baked goods, and culinary creations that tease the taste buds.

For more information, call 347-391-7189.

Summer Kick-Off: Bubbles the Silly Entertainer

Monday, June 30, 2-3 p.m.

Parkchester Library, 1985 Westchester Ave.

Free

Bubbles will have you and your entire family singing, dancing, moving and grooving with her silly antics. Everyone will also walk away with simple face painting and balloon twists for some extra fun.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/06/30/summer-kick-bubbles-silly-entertainer/.

Jerome Park-Summer Movie Series

Tuesday, July 1, 3-5:30 p.m.

Jerome Park Library, 118 Eames Pl.

Free

Celebrate Independence Day while staying cool with a nostalgic watch of the cinematic adventure sci-fi film Independence Day. An army of alien spaceships attack Earth and threaten to destroy the human race, but a handful of survivors band together to stop the invasion. Rated: PG-13 Runtime: 145 minutes Join us in the community room at 3 for this free movie screening!

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/07/02/jerome-park-summer-movie-series/.

Zumba

Wednesday, July 2, 6-7 p.m.

BronxWorks Classic Community Center, 286 E. 156th St.

Free

This class is a mix of the Zumba that you love and a little extra! Turn up the fun and tone up your body! Zumba Toning blends dance-party vibes with bodyweight resistance training to sculpt and strengthen while you move to the beat. Get ready to shake, sweat, and smile your way to a fitter you!

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/07/02/zumba2.

Public Gallery Tour

Thursday, July 3, 2-3 p.m.

Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave.

Free with admission of $4-$10

Solo and group exhibitions at Glyndor Gallery explore the dynamic relationships between nature, culture and site. When exhibitions are on view in the spring, summer and fall, Gallery Greeters lead public exhibition tours on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2 p.m. Visitors can expect an in-depth look at artworks on view in Glyndor Gallery and in the Sunroom Project Space, showcasing the work of both emerging and established artists in the unique context of a public garden. Each tour lasts approximately 45 minutes.

For more information, visit wavehill.org/calendar/public-gallery-tour-thurs-2025/.