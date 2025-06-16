What’s happening | LGBT Expo, book festival, art and more

7th Annual Bronx LGBT Expo 2025

Friday, June 20, 1-6 p.m.

LA Central YMCA, 434 Westchester Ave.

Free

Come join us at the 7th Annual Bronx LGBT Expo 2025, a premier community event uniting LGBTQ+ voices, organizations, and allies! In celebration of Juneteenth, our panel explores how embracing your full identity and mental wellness are powerful acts of liberation. Real pride starts with self-love—you surely don’t want to miss this!! But that’s not all… Get ready for the magic, the glam and the fierceness of the most dazzling drag performers!

For more information, call 917-265-8090.

8th Annual Bronx Book Festival

Saturday, June 21, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Fordham Plaza, 402 E. Fordham Rd.

$20, free for ages 1-16

Join us for our 8th annual Festival Day! We have exclusive TBIR programming lined up for this year’s festival, so RSVP to meet bestselling authors from the Boogie Down and beyond! We are honored to welcome Kennedy Ryan and Jason Reynolds as our keynote speakers this year, accompanied by other established and emerging names in literature right now.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com.au/e/8th-annual-bronx-book-festival-tickets-1073226151309?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&keep_tld=1.

Van Gogh’s Flowers

Sunday, June 22, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd.

$15-39

You’ve seen the paintings, now see them come to life in a way that only the New York Botanical Garden can deliver in Van Gogh’s Flowers! Fun for the whole family, spend the day exploring colorful botanical displays, large-scale artworks and a monumental field of sunflowers that celebrate his iconic works. On select nights, experience the exhibition after dark at Starry Nights, featuring live music and performances, plus cocktails and light bites for purchase. Conditions permitting, the evening culminates in a dazzling drone show! While you’re there, don’t forget to drop by NYBG Shop to bring a bit of Van Gogh’s Flowers home with you!

For more information, visit nybg.org/event/van-goghs-flowers/?utm_source=Westchester%20Family&utm_medium=Featured%20Event%206/12&utm_campaign=Van%20Gogh%27s%20Flowers.

Summer Sand Art

Monday, June 23, 3-4 p.m.

Edenwald Library, 1255 E. 233 St.

Free

This event will take place in person at Edenwald Library. Hey teens! Let’s create some sand art to bring in the summer! Decorate a container with layers of colored sand for a vibrant addition to your room, or as a gift to someone else.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/06/23/summer-sand-art/.

Movies Under the Stars: Moana 2 (2024)

Tuesday, June 24, 8-10 p.m.

Crotona Tennis House, 1700 Crotona Ave.

Free

Grab a blanket and come enjoy a movie in a neighborhood park or playground! This summer, NYC Parks and The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment will host family-friendly movie showings across the five boroughs. Movies begin at dusk. This event is FREE and open to the public.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/06/24/movies-under-the-stars-moana-2/.

Citywide Nursery Gardening

Wednesday, June 25, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Arthur Ross Citywide Nursery, 4488 Van Cortlandt Park E.

Free

Join the NYC Parks Stewardship Team at the Citywide Nursery for a hands-on gardening experience where you’ll help pot up perennials into larger grow pots and maintain our plant hoop houses—crucial work that supports the city’s green spaces! No experience is needed; our knowledgeable staff will guide you every step of the way. Come prepared with sturdy boots or shoes, long pants, and clothing that can get dirty, as the nursery can be muddy and dusty. This event is best suited for volunteers ages 13 and up, and registration is required as space is limited. Join us for a rewarding day of working with native plants and contributing to NYC’s thriving urban ecosystem!

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/06/25/0625-citywide-nursery-gardening/.

Summer Kick off: Araceli Poma Fiesta: Afro Peruvian Beats for Kids

Thursday, June 26, 3-5 p.m.

Soundview Library, 660 Soundview Ave.

Free

In Fiesta: Afro-Peruvian Beats for Kids, children will immerse themselves in the vibrant world of Afro-Peruvian culture through music and dance. They’ll explore traditional Afro Peruvian instruments like the cajón, cajita, and jawbone, and experience the lively rhythms that make this music so special. The session will be led with high-energy music, dancing, and interactive rhythm-making, allowing children to play along with fun percussion items such as small buckets and plastic sticks. Everyone will have the chance to sing, dance, and create their own beats in this joyful celebration of Afro-Peruvian traditions

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/06/26/summer-kick-araceli-poma-fiesta-afro-peruvian-beats-kids/.