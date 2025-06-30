What’s happening | plants, book signings, volunteer work and more

Dig! Plant! Grow! Scent-sational Herbs

Friday, July 4, 1:30-5:30 p.m.

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd.

Free-$35

Follow your nose to the Edible Academy to investigate how herbs – delicious and scented edible leaves – are used in our daily lives, from cuisine to medicine. Take a closer look at (and smell!) some of our favorites and pot up your own culinary herb to take home.

For more information, visit nybg.org/event/dig-plant-grow-scent-sational-herbs/.

Varrick Chorus Inc. Presents: “A Dawn of Hope”

Saturday, July 5, 6-9 p.m.

North Bronx Ghana SDA Church, 1659 E. Gun Hill Rd.

Free

Varrick Chorus Inc. is a vibrant, non-denominational choir rooted in New York City and made up of 35 passionate singers — primarily Ghanaian students and professionals from across more than 12 U.S. states. Since its founding in 2024, the choir has inspired audiences from New York to Georgia with its soul-lifting blend of African choral tradition and Western classical beauty. A Dawn of Hope is a moving musical journey that celebrates resilience, unity, and the unshakable light that carries us forward. With rich harmonies, stirring solos, and joyful rhythms, this concert offers more than music — it offers a message the world needs now more than ever: Hope is alive.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/varrick-chorus-inc-presents-a-dawn-of-hope-tickets-1395568967349?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Self-Care City Scavenger Hunt – Based on Hot Habits Series: Bronx Area

Sunday, July 6, 1-5 p.m.

1950 Lafayette Ave.

Free

Embark on a self-guided journey through the heart of your city, choosing from 15 self-care habits that support the many areas of wellness. This adventure is tailored to different learning styles and personal interests, allowing you to customize your experience for maximum enjoyment and growth.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/self-care-city-scavenger-hunt-based-on-hot-habits-series-bronx-area-tickets-1031525760317?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Book Signing + Q&A for David Secular, Author of “A Hate Crime in Brooklyn”

Monday, July 7, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

An Beal Bocht Cafe, 445 W. 238 St.

Free

David G. Secular, a lifelong criminal defense attorney, has authored A Hate Crime in Brooklyn. This story explores racial injustice and flaws in the U.S. legal system while crafting a transcendent love story beyond imagination. The legal thriller’s protagonists were inspired by real people: Zylfie Demushi, an Albanian woman trapped in the traditional rules of her homeland, and Timothy Adams, an African American whose Draconian life sentence was commuted by former President Barack Obama.

For more information, visit anbealbochtcafe.com/music-events.

Stewardship Mornings at the Foodway

Tuesday, July 8, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Concrete Plant Park, 1370 Westchester Ave.

Free

Volunteer at the Foodway Tuesday mornings from 10-12 with Foodway Coordinator, Nathan Hunter. Lend a hand in tasks including laying mulch on paths, weeding garden beds, and planting native plants in Concrete Plant Park. Activities will vary by week depending on weather and site conditions. For questions or concerns email Foodway@bronxriver.org or call 718-542-4124.

For more information, visit bronxriver.org/event/stewardship-mornings-at-the-foodway-15.

Wednesday Art Club: Jewelry Making

Wednesday, July 9, 4-5 p.m.

High Bridge Library, 78 W. 168 St.

Free

This event will take place in person. Join the YA staff at High Bridge to craft some jewelry. Beads, string, and more will be provided for you to make a variety of pieces.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/07/09/wednesday-art-club-jewelry-making.

Television Performance for the Camera

Thursday, July 10, 6:30-8 p.m.

Lehman College, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. W.

$100

Join us for an exciting in-person event at Lehman College, CUNY in The Bronx, NY, USA. Get ready to dive into the world of television performance with the amazing Gary Axelbank. This event is perfect for anyone interested in honing their camera skills and learning the art of captivating audiences through the screen. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to gain valuable insights from a seasoned professional. Mark your calendars and get ready to take your television performance to the next level!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/television-performance-for-the-camera-tickets-1346361275819?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.