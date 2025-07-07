What’s happening | fun with nature in the Bronx, sports, art and more

Bats of the Bronx

Friday, July 11, 8-10 p.m.

Wave Hill, 675 W 252 St.

$40

Join Ryan Mahoney and Julia Kramer of Gotham Bat Conservancy for an engaging discussion on bat habitats in the Northeast, with a special focus on the importance of trees and forage habitats in both urban and natural landscapes. Learn how bats rely on trees for roosting, shelter, and raising their young and how diverse insect-rich environments support their survival. Explore the threats facing bats, from deforestation to habitat fragmentation, and discuss restoration efforts that help create healthier ecosystems for these vital creatures.

For more information, visit wavehill.org/calendar/bats-of-the-bronx.

City of Water Day

Saturday, July 12, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Little Hell Gate Salt Marsh Boardwalk, Randall’s Island

Free

Join us at Randall’s Island Park for a fun-filled afternoon of kayaking and salt marsh exploration! Now in its 18th year, City of Water Day is a region-wide day of appreciation and recreation centered around the unique and priceless shared resource that is the greater NYC/New Jersey waterfront. RIPA’s Natural Areas team will be hosting an event open to the public all about exploring one of the crown jewels of our park’s waterfront; the Little Hell-Gate Salt Marsh! Drop in for free kayaking in partnership with HarborLAB, and engage our team to learn all about this amazing ecosystem and its role in our greater NYC Harbor Estuary.

For more information, visit randallsisland.org/events/city-of-water-day.

Bronx Park East Farmers Market & CSA

Sunday, July 13, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bronx Park/Brady Playground, 2045 Bronx Park E.

Free

Join us at Bronx Park, a vibrant and bustling farmers’ market filled with fresh and delicious produce. There are a variety of vendors selling fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers, and other goods. The atmosphere is friendly and welcoming, and the prices are very reasonable. Customers can also find locally made items such as honey, jams, baked goods and more.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/bronx-park-east-farmers-market-csa-tickets-1244293398049?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Calligraphy Around the World

Monday, July 14, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Wakefield Library, 4100 Lowerre Pl.

Free

Think fancy handwriting only exists in one language? Think again! In this hands-on class, you’ll travel the globe – one letter at a time. From the bold strokes of Chinese brush calligraphy to the swirls of English Roundhand, you’ll discover six amazing styles from different countries and cultures, including Russian Cyrillic, Arabic, Hebrew, and German Blackletter. We’ll provide all the cool tools and worksheets you need – just bring your curiosity and creativity! Come try something new, make your own lettering art, and see how people around the world turn writing into art!

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/07/14/calligraphy-around-world.

SSE: Flag Football

Tuesday, July 15, 4-5:30 p.m.

Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval E.

Free

This non-contact version of football is perfect for boys and girls ages 10-16 looking to learn the fundamentals of flag football in a safe, fast paces and fun environment. Players will build essential skills such as passing, catching, running plays and defending; all while learning the importance of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/07/15/sse-flag-football.

Lifelong Studio Skill Share

Wednesday, July 16, 3-6 p.m.

Bronx Museum, 1040 Grand Concourse

Free

The Bronx Museum’s Lifelong Studio program invites adults 55+ to participate in free art classes. For this iteration of Lifelong Studio, we are offering a one-session workshop encompassing a variety of art activities. The workshop will be led by Lifelong Studio alumni who will share art-making skills they’ve learned from participating in the program. Adults 55 and older are welcome to register for and participate in this workshop. Come to make, share, and connect with other artistically inclined people at the Museum! Light refreshments and art materials will be provided.

For more information, visit bronxmuseum.org/event/lifelong-studio-skill-share/?mc_cid=777538ddb3&mc_eid=a391a819b4.

Open Mic at Bronx Documentary Center

Thursday, July 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bronx Documentary Center Annex, 364 E. 151 St.

Free for residents, $5 for non-residents

During the Bronx Documentary Center’s 8th Annual Latin American Foto Festival in July 2025, join the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and Bronx Documentary Center (BDC) in their second annual open mic in the Bronx – open to all poets, storytellers, comedians, and musicians! Open Mic signup will be at the stage inside the center after you enter. BDC’s and Nuyorican Poets Cafe’s merchandise and concessions will be available for purchase. Doors open at 6.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/open-mic-bronx-documentary-center-tickets-1426057609699?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.