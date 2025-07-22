What’s happening | movies, music, dance, arts and more

Free Movie Night at Lincoln Hospital

Friday, July 25, 5-7 p.m.

Lincoln Hospital, 34 E. 149 St.

Free

Join us for Summer Movie Nights on Friday, July 25. Right here in the Lincoln Hospital Auditorium. Everyone is welcome. Patients, Staff and Friends. Let’s enjoy the show and the popcorn!

For more information, visit share.google/j4d9ee2IYb1cnCz3d.

Family Time July 2025: Art-Making for All Ages

Saturday, July 26, 1-3 p.m.

The Bronx Museum, 1040 Grand Concourse

Free

Everyone is welcome to join Bronx Museum Educators for art-making activities inspired by the interactive exhibition WORKING KNOWLEDGE: Shared Imaginings, New Futures. The Museum’s Family Programs are designed to be fun for all ages while being accessible to young children and their caretakers.

For more information, visit bronxmuseum.org/event/family-time-july25/.

Afrobeats Culture Vybez Bloc Party

Sunday, July 27, 3-10 p.m.

The Bronx Brewery & Empanology, 856 E. 136th St.

$23.18-50

Get Ready to Vibe Higher! You’re Officially Invited to the 9th Annual Africa Everything: Afro Culture Vybz Bloc Party! This isn’t just a party; it’s THE cultural explosion of the summer you NEED to be at! But it’s more than just epic music! We’re bringing back our beloved Kickback To Giveback initiative, where your good times directly support education in West Africa. Party with a purpose and make a real difference while you’re having a blast!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/afrobeats-culture-vybez-bloc-party-tickets-1307086945239.

Allerton Sewing Club: Mini Pillows

Monday, July 28, 3-5 p.m.

Allerton Library, 2740 Barnes Ave.

Free

Teens are invited to create their own mini pillows using our sewing machines. Teens must register and all supplies will be provided! A waiver must be signed to participate.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/07/28/allerton-sewing-club-mini-pillows.

Stewardship Mornings at the Foodway

Tuesday, July 29, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Concrete Plant Park, 1370 Westchester Ave.

Free

Volunteer at the Foodway on Tuesday mornings with Foodway Coordinator, Nathan Hunter. Lend a hand in tasks including laying mulch on paths, weeding garden beds, and planting native plants in Concrete Plant Park. Activities will vary by week depending on weather and site conditions.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/07/29/stewardship-mornings-at-the-foodway.

Young Dancemakers Company Performance at the Fieldston School

Wednesday, July 30, 1-2 p.m.

Ethical Culture Fieldston School, 3901 Fieldston Rd.

Free

Celebrate 30 Years of Dance at the Young Dancemakers Company Concert! Join us for a thrilling concert featuring the next generation of dance artists: the talented NYC teens of the Young Dancemakers Company, now in its 30th season! Doors open at 12:45.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/young-dancemakers-company-performance-at-the-fieldston-school-tickets-1360563705669.

Frankie Negrón / Christian Alicea / Funk Salsa Urban

Thursday, July 31, 5-9 p.m.

Crotona Park, Crotona Parkway and Crotona Park North

Free

For this salsa party in the Bronx, three artists offer different takes on the classic Caribbean sound. Newark-born singer Frankie Negrón incorporates pop, rock, gospel, R&B, hip-hop, and reggaetón elements into his brand of salsa; he’s also dabbled in acting, appearing in Paul Simon’s Broadway production of The Capeman. Puerto Rican singer Christian Alicea has made a name for himself adding an urban twist to the salsa sound. The former firefighter had a big 2024, when he was named a Billboard Latin Artist on the Rise and nominated for a Latin GRAMMY for Best Salsa Album. The lineup is rounded out by Funk Salsa Urban, a New York City group inspired by the 90’s Latin group DLG, fusing funk and urban rhythms with Spanglish lyrics on original songs (“Subelo”), popular covers (Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk”) and medleys (“Tribute to El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico”).

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/07/31/frankie-negrn-christian-alicea-funk-salsa-urban.