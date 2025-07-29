What’s happening | a hip-hop appreciation jam and BBQ, an open mic, a music and dance workshop and more

Doug E. Fresh and Funk Flex Hip-Hop Appreciation Park Jam and BBQ

Friday, Aug. 1, 6-9 p.m.

Crotona Park, 1700 Crotona Ave.

Free

Doug E. Fresh is one of the pivotal figures of hip-hop’s Golden Age, a “human beatbox” who can accurately imitate drum machines and effects with just his mouth and a microphone. His early hits with Slick Rick—”The Show” and “La Di Da Di”—are among the genre’s foundational hits. Funk Flex is more than just a DJ– he’s a hip-hop institution, a radio and club mainstay who has helped break some of New York’s biggest artists and biggest hits and continues to keep his finger on the pulse of hip-hop and R&B. Together they host the Hip-Hop Appreciation Park Jam and Barbecue at Crotona Park in the Bronx, celebrating the art form in which they’ve invested their lives, in the borough in which it was born.

For more information, visit cityparksfoundation.org/events/hip-hop-appreciation-park-jam-barbecue-curated-by-doug-e-fresh-funk-flex.

2025 Bronx Summer Cleanup Series | South Bronx

Saturday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

La Central YMCA, 434 Westchester Ave.

Free

We’re back for Year 5 of our Bronx Summer Cleanup Series — and this year, we’re going big to celebrate the power of community and borough pride. And yes — every volunteer walks away with a voucher for a pair of Yankees tickets as a thank-you for keeping the Bronx beautiful.

For more information, visit sanitationfoundation.galaxydigital.com/need/detail.

Bronx Park East Farmers Market

Sunday, Aug. 3, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

2045 Bronx Park E.

Free

The Bronx Park East (BxPE) Farmers Market takes pride in serving the Pelham Parkway community with the vibrant farmers’ market, which provides fresh, locally grown produce. Stroll through colors and smells that greet you and engage with passionate vendors showcasing their fruits, vegetables, herbs, eggs, and various wholesome goods. Beyond the quantity of fresh produce, discover an array of locally crafted delicacies, including honey, baked goods, and culinary creations that tease the taste buds. Each item reflects the passion and expertise of local small business owners, adding a touch of homegrown goodness to your shopping experience. Whether you’re a seasoned chef seeking culinary inspiration or a health-conscious individual seeking to feed your body, delight your senses, and nurture your well-being.

For more information, call 347-391-7189.

Caribeando Community Music and Dance Workshops

Monday, Aug. 4, 4-6 p.m.

Enslaved African Burial Ground in Van Cortlandt Park, Drake Park South and Hunts Point Avenue

Free

Following their inspiring Caribeando performance at the Hostos Center for the Arts and Culture last May, Juan Usera and the Sambuco Tribe is offering an interactive Caribbean Music and Dance workshop in Van Cortlandt Park for the Bronx community. The Caribeando Community Music and Dance Workshop provides an excellent opportunity to learn and practice Caribbean musical and dance traditions rooted in African heritage. Participants will learn Bomba, Plena, Guaracha, Cha-cha-cha, Merengue, and more. All ages, abilities, and skill levels are welcome to explore the basic rhythms, steps, call-and-response interactions, and shared community joy.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/08/04/caribeando-community-music-and-dance-workshops.

Welcome to the Allerton Multimedia Studio

Tuesday, Aug. 5, 3-4 p.m.

Allerton Library, 2740 Barnes Ave.

Free

Join us for a tour and demonstration of the tools that we have in the Allerton Multimedia Studio. This program will take place in person at the Allerton Branch. Registrations required.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/08/05/welcome-allerton-multimedia-studio.

Open Mic Wednesdays at Bronxlandia

Wednesday, Aug. 6, 6-11 p.m.

Bronxlandia, 910 Hunts Point Ave.

Free for audience members, $5 for performers

Join us each and every Wednesday at Bronxlandia in Hunts Point, NYC. Just steps away from the 6 Train! Free Entry – for all audience members. Drinks and food available all night! Starting at $5 – For Performers. Sign up is first come, first served. RSVP by buying a ticket or sign up at the door starting at 7 p.m. All artists welcome! Calling all producers, comedians, poets, singers, rappers etc. Come through and share your talent with the audience! Performing with music? Please be ready to email an MP3 file upon arrival.

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/open-mic-wednesdays-bronxlandia-tickets-857335402267?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Snack and Paint

Thursday, Aug. 7, 3-5:30 p.m.

St. James Recreation Center, 2530 Jerome Ave.

Free

Youth 13 – 17 years of age are invited to join St. James Recreation Center for a mocktail and paint event. Participants will be guided through a step-by-step art class while enjoying refreshing mocktails and socializing with friends. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/08/07/snack-and-paint.