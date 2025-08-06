Grieving family of infant River Wilson alleges negligence in Castle Hill daycare drowning

Flowers and candles lay in remembrance four days after the death of infant River Wilson, who drowned in the pool on Aug. 1, 2025, at her Castle Hill daycare.

The family of a 1-year-old child who died Friday at her Castle Hill daycare is alleging negligence, claiming that the girl drowned in the outdoor pool while the owner was inside cooking. They also say they’ve heard nothing from the daycare after the tragedy.

A search of daycare records also found that Ana’s Butterfly Garden Family Group, located at 2117 Story Ave., was cited during a 2023 inspection for improper supervision of the children.

The infant, River Wilson, reportedly died Aug. 1 after she was found unconscious in the above-ground pool on the property. A man staying at a nearby house, who said he was a former police officer, told news sources that he heard commotion at the daycare and went to help. He tried to revive the infant with CPR but couldn’t find a pulse, and River was pronounced dead at Montefiore Einstein Hospital.

Today, two makeshift memorials with candles, flowers, and momentos, including teddy bears, white children’s shoes and a children’s Bible, lay outside the daycare gate.

“When we drop her [off], we thought she was safe,” the girl’s father, Ifiok Wilson, told News 12.

The girl’s mother, Ima, told News 12 that her baby could not have opened the door and climbed into the pool by herself. She questioned whether River was properly taken care of at the daycare.

“She had scratches on her face. She had bruises on her face. What happened to her?” she said, accusing the daycare owner of “gross neglect.” River was the couple’s only child.

Calls to both phone numbers on the daycare sign were not answered on Aug. 5. The state Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS), which issues and revokes daycare licenses, said it cannot comment on an active investigation but said in a statement, “The safety and well-being of all children in OCFS-licensed day care programs is our top priority.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

A search of state daycare records shows that Ana’s Butterfly Garden is current on its licensure, which expires in July 2027, and was registered to Ana D. Gonzalez Feliz. The facility’s status was still listed as open as of 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 5.

Records show that the daycare was first licensed in July 2018 and has had eight inspections on record. The most recent inspection on May 14, 2025 — an annual unannounced visit — yielded no violations.

However, on March 7, 2023, the daycare was issued five violations during an annual unannounced visit. Four were related to recordkeeping regarding sleep and nap arrangements, medications, and transportation.

One violation was issued for the regulation stating, “Children cannot be left without competent supervision at any time.”

All five violations are currently listed as corrected, and no violations were reported on a return visit the next day, March 8, 2023.

It is unclear how many employees were working at the time of Wilson’s death or when the 2023 violation was issued. Because Ana’s Butterfly Garden was licensed for up to 10 children ages six weeks to 12 years, state law says there must be two adults present for every two children under the age of two in attendance.

An online fundraiser has been established to help the grieving family, and the funeral is set for Aug. 13.

