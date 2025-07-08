Bill to require drug training for daycare inspectors passes state legislature

A bill that requires daycare inspectors to be trained in the detection of controlled substances has passed the state legislature, in light of the death of 1-year-old Nicholas Feliz Dominici, who died from fentanyl poisoning at his Kingsbridge daycare in 2023. The bill now awaits Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature.

Assembly Member Amy Paulin, who represents Westchester County, and State Senator Gustavo Rivera, who represents Kingsbridge and other central Bronx neighborhoods, sponsored the legislation.

The bill amends the New York State Social Services Law to require drug training for employees who handle daycare registrations, licenses and inspections.

The Kingsbridge facility where Dominici died had undergone an unannounced inspection just a week prior, and no problems were found. But after he died and three other children were hospitalized due to fentanyl exposure in September 2023, authorities discovered over 11 kilograms of fentanyl and heroin hidden under the floor where the children played and napped.

The daycare owner, Grei Mendez, and her husband, Felix Herrera Garcia, were both sentenced in federal court to 45 years in prison. Their cases remain pending in Bronx Criminal Court.

“It is critical to the safety of our most vulnerable that we start to train New York State inspectors to look for controlled substances during inspections of childcare centers,” said Paulin in a statement. “The law must be updated to reflect the society we live in, where these facilities and other seemingly unsuspicious places are being used to hide fentanyl and other illegal and deadly drugs.”

“Two years ago, our community was left in deep mourning after the tragic death of one-year-old Nicholas Feliz Dominici, who died as a result of negligent exposure to fentanyl at a childcare facility in my district,” said Rivera in a statement. “I urge Governor Hochul to sign this bill into law to ensure children are being cared for in a safe, healthy environment.”

