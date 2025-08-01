Bronx resident awarded ‘Distinctive Woman of the Year’ for over five decades of teaching tennis to youths in borough

Lorraine Alexander was presented with the 2025 Distinctive Woman of the Year award by State Senator Jamaal Bailey.

Bronx resident Lorraine Alexander was awarded the 2025 “Distinctive Woman of the Year” by state Sen. Jamaal Bailey for her work teaching tennis to youths and teens in the North Bronx for more than 50 years.

Alexander said the main goal for her lessons is to ensure kids in the borough can be active and constructive in a positive way. She and her husband have been working to improve the lives of young Bronx residents through their tennis classes for a long time.

Nearly 300 community members were on hand to see Alexander receive her award at the tennis courts behind Harry S. Truman High School, located at 750 Baychester Ave. Some of those present included Senator Bailey, members of his staff and Young Kings and Queens Chess Club Founder Romeo Davis.

Davis said he came out because he wanted to show his support for Alexander for everything that she has done and continues to do for the community.

At 75 years old, Alexander continues to be active in the community through her tennis classes.