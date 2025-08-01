Community

Bronx resident awarded ‘Distinctive Woman of the Year’ for over five decades of teaching tennis to youths in borough

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
distinctive woman
Lorraine Alexander was presented with the 2025 Distinctive Woman of the Year award by State Senator Jamaal Bailey.
Photo courtesy of the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club

Bronx resident Lorraine Alexander was awarded the 2025 “Distinctive Woman of the Year” by state Sen. Jamaal Bailey for her work teaching tennis to youths and teens in the North Bronx for more than 50 years.

Alexander has been providing tennis classes to kids in the Bronx for more than half a century. Photo courtesy of the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club

Alexander said the main goal for her lessons is to ensure kids in the borough can be active and constructive in a positive way. She and her husband have been working to improve the lives of young Bronx residents through their tennis classes for a long time.

Senator Bailey (back row, fourth from left) and Alexander (back row, fifth from left) with many of her students. Photo courtesy of the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club

Nearly 300 community members were on hand to see Alexander receive her award at the tennis courts behind Harry S. Truman High School, located at 750 Baychester Ave. Some of those present included Senator Bailey, members of his staff and Young Kings and Queens Chess Club Founder Romeo Davis.

Several of Alexander’s students were on hand to see her receive the Distinctive Woman of the Year award. Photo courtesy of the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club

Davis said he came out because he wanted to show his support for Alexander for everything that she has done and continues to do for the community.

Photo courtesy of the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club

At 75 years old, Alexander continues to be active in the community through her tennis classes.

Photo courtesy of the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club
Photo courtesy of the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club

About the Author

More in Community

More from Around NYC