Photos: ‘Spit Fire Against Empire’ open mic event held at South Bronx Swap Meet

Several Bronx residents came to take part in the “Spit Fire Against Empire” open mic event on Saturday, July 26, at the South Bronx Swap Meet, located at 128 Lincoln Ave.

Attendees of the event, hosted by Behind Enemy Lines, had the opportunity to listen to the performers or take part themselves. There were also clothes and other products available to buy, sell or donate.

There were hip-hop, rock, poetry and many other kinds of performances. There were also interactive discussions on various current events, including people being rounded up because of their immigration statuses, imperialism, activists being targeted, the war in Gaza and more.