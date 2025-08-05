Arts & Entertainment

Photos: ‘Spit Fire Against Empire’ open mic event held at South Bronx Swap Meet

By Ethan Marshall and Jewel Webber
spit fire
A member of Behind Enemy Lines addresses attendees of the Spit Fire Against Empire event.
Photo by Jewel Webber

Several Bronx residents came to take part in the “Spit Fire Against Empire” open mic event on Saturday, July 26, at the South Bronx Swap Meet, located at 128 Lincoln Ave.

The Real Flip James Hendrixs was among those to perform at the event. Photo by Jewel Webber
CPTN, also known as the Captain, performed at the event too. Photo by Jewel Webber

Attendees of the event, hosted by Behind Enemy Lines, had the opportunity to listen to the performers or take part themselves. There were also clothes and other products available to buy, sell or donate.

Some of the items for sale at the event. Photo by Jewel Webber

There were hip-hop, rock, poetry and many other kinds of performances. There were also interactive discussions on various current events, including people being rounded up because of their immigration statuses, imperialism, activists being targeted, the war in Gaza and more.

Adrian from Behind Enemy Lines helped organize the event. Photo by Jewel Webber
Photo by Jewel Webber

