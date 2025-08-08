Politics

NYC Public Advocate candidate Gonzalo Duran, Bronx conservatives, call out ‘rising tide of socialism’ in city

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
Gonzalo Duran led a press conference in the Bronx, where he and the other speakers voiced their concerns and criticisms about socialism in the city.
New York City Public Advocate Candidate and Bronx Conservative Party Vice Chairman Gonzalo Duran held a press conference in the Bronx in which he warned attendees about what he felt was a “rising tide of socialism” in New York City and the threats he believes this may pose on Saturday, Aug. 2.

Duran, who describes himself as a moderate conservative, said he believes that socialism and socialist policies could negatively impact the future of the Bronx and New York City as a whole. This press conference was largely meant to criticize the policies of Democratic Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani, who describes himself as a Democratic Socialist.

Duran was joined at the press conference by leaders of the Bronx Conservative Party, New York Young Republican Club Bronx Caucus and the United Alliance Party. Those in attendance for the press conference also included community leaders, civic advocates and concerned citizens.

Speakers at the press conference included City Council District 11 Candidate Denise Smith, City Council District 8 Candidate Tyreek Goodman, City Council District 16 Candidate Emmanuel Findlay Jr., New York Young Republican Club Bronx Caucus Chairman Christopher Reid and Duran.

Smith talked about what she felt was a recent decline in education due to current policies. Goodman discussed housing and the importance of economic fairness. Findlay spoke about job creation and employment justice. Reid voiced criticism of Mamdani and his policies.

Duran said he had put in a lot of work to unite factions of the Conservative Party and Republican Party. He believes that the political landscape in New York City is highly fragmented right now.

“Bringing Conservatives and Republicans together across the city took years of effort,” Duran said. “And earning the trust of groups like the New York Young Republican Club required more than words—it required action and results. And this issue—stopping socialism—has helped bring us together with a shared purpose.”

Now, Duran hopes to try and bridge the divide with Democrats to combat socialism in the city.

“I’ve unified Conservatives and Republicans across this city. Now, I’m reaching out to Democrats who are just as tired of broken promises and failed leadership,” Duran said. “I’ve already received my first public Democratic endorsement [from Former Queens Civil Court Judge Candidate Dr. Julie Milner]—and there’s more to come.”

