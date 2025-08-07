Permits filed for 6-story mixed-use building with 25 residences in Wakefield

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 6-story mixed-use building with 25 total residential units on the vacant lot at 4057 White Plains Rd. in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 60 feet tall and yield 32,775 square feet. Residential space would account for 28,176 square feet, with another 4,310 square feet designated for commercial space and the last 289 square feet meant for community facility space. The 25 units will most likely be condos, based on the average unit scope of 1,127 square feet.

Other planned features for the property include a cellar and 13 enclosed parking spaces. The 255th Street and 233rd Street subway stations are each within close proximity to 4057 White Plains Rd., providing access to the 2 and 5 trains. There are also bus stops nearby for the Bx31, Bx39, BxM11 and 42 lines. Other notable features in the area include the Wakefield Library, Shoelace Park, the Bronx River, the Rienzi Playground, Bronx Charter School for Excellence 3 and P.S. 103 Hector Fontanez.

The building applications were submitted by Domenico Mirabile of A.D.M. Mgmt. Corp. The applications list Badaly Architects as the architect of record for the project.

Since the property is just a vacant lot, demolition permits likely will not be needed for the project. An estimated completion date of construction has not yet been provided.