Rapes nearly double, burglaries and grand larcenies plummet across Bronx in July 2025 NYPD crime data report

Despite a significant increase in rapes, major crimes across the Bronx were down in July 2025, compared to the previous year.

The Bronx experienced a notable rise in rapes during the 28-day period from July 7 to Aug. 3, compared to the same time the previous year, according to the NYPD’s data. At the same time, burglaries and grand larcenies went through substantial declines.

Year-over-year, reported rapes in the Bronx almost doubled, having gone up 73.9%, from 23 cases in 2024 to 40 in 2025. This spike in cases was due in large part to the significant increases experienced within the confines of the 47th Precinct and 48th Precinct. In the 47th Precinct, which covers the neighborhoods of Woodlawn, Wakefield, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Olinville, Fishbay and the Woodlawn Cemetery, cases went up from one last year to seven this year.

In the 48th Precinct, which oversees Arthur Avenue and the Cross Bronx Expressway, from Crotona Park to the southern border, cases rose from none last year to six this year.

Over the same period of time, burglaries had a large drop across the borough. Reported burglaries during the 28-day period fell 19.1% year-over-year, from 258 cases in 2024 to 207 in 2025. Nine of the 12 Bronx precincts had fewer reported cases, with the most significant decline experienced by the 50th Precinct, which oversees Riverdale, Fieldston, Kingsbridge, Marble Hill and Spuyten Duyvil. Reported burglaries there fell from 23 last year to 9 this year.

Grand larcenies followed a similar trend to that of burglaries during the 28-day period ending Aug. 3. There was a 13.1% drop in these reported cases, from 825 in 2024 to 717 in 2025. The 50th Precinct reported the sharpest decline in this area as well. Cases in that precinct were nearly halved, plummeting from 84 last year to 48 this year.

Overall, the total number of major crimes, which includes murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and vehicle thefts, went down year-over-year during the 28-day period. Major crimes in the Bronx decreased 6,12%, from 2,646 in 2024 to 2,484 in 2025.

Robberies and vehicle thefts joined rapes as the major crimes with more cases this year than last year. Reported robberies went up from 436 in 2024 to 442 in 2025, while vehicle thefts climbed from 356 last year to 390 this year.

In addition to burglaries and grand larcenies, there were fewer murders and felony assaults reported across the Bronx during the 28-day period. Murders had a more modest drop, down from 10 cases in 2024 to 8 in 2025. Felony assaults went down from 738 last year to 680 this year.