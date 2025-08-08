Bronx residents and leaders gather for Baychester Houses Family Day celebration

Among those on hand for the 2025 Baychester Houses Family Day celebration were New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (sixth from left, holding dog leash), Baychester Houses TA President Sandra Gross (eighth from left) and Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark (tenth from left).

The Baychester Houses Residents Association and C + C Apartment Management co-hosted the annual Baychester Houses Family Day on Aug. 2.

Hundreds of community members enjoyed live music, food, a bouncy house, crafts and other family-friendly activities.

In addition to the hundreds of Bronx community members, Baychester Houses Family Day was also attended by Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark and New York State Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie.