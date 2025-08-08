Permits filed for 6-story residential building with 13 units in University Heights

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 6-story residential building with 13 housing units at 2424 Davidson Ave. in the University Heights neighborhood of the Bronx.

The building applications call for a 60-foot-tall building that spans 8,832 square feet. With an average unit scope of 679 square feet, the 13 residences will most likely be rentals.

Another planned feature of the property is a rear yard that stretches 35 feet in length. Multiple train stations are located nearby, including the two Fordham Road subway stations, with one servicing the 4 train and the other servicing the B and D trains. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx3, Bx12, Bx12-SBS, Bx32 and BxM4 lines. Other notable features within close proximity to 2424 Davidson Ave. include St. James Park, Devoe Park and Monroe University.

The building applications were submitted by Alket Zefi of Adi AL Construction INC. These applications also list John Backos of GRID Drafting and Consulting LLC as the architect of record.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed to take down the current residential building at 2424 Davidson Ave. There has not yet been an estimated date for when construction of the new building is expected to finish.