Permits filed for 9-story mixed-use building with 80 residences in Melrose

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 9-story mixed-use building with 80 housing units at 585 Jackson Ave. in the Melrose neighborhood of the Bronx.

The permits call for an 85-foot-tall building that yields 63,659 square feet of space, with the residential space taking up 63,374 square feet and commercial space occupying the other 285 square feet. The 80 residences will most likely be condos, based on their average unit scope of 792 square feet.

In addition to the 80 housing units and the commercial space, the property would also have 16 open parking spaces, four enclosed parking spaces and a rear yard 30 feet in length. There is access to mass transportation in the area via the Jackson Avenue subway station, which services the 2 and 5 trains, and the East 149th Street subway station, which services the 6 train.

Bus stops can be found near the property for the Bx4, Bx17 and Bx19 lines. Other notable features within close proximity to 585 Jackson Ave. include the New York Foundling Bronx Community Services, St. Mary’s Park, the Pontiac Playground, the Fountain of Youth Playground, the Learning Through Play Pre-K Center, P.S. 25 The Bilingual School, P.S. 469X The Bronx School for Continuous Learners, Health, Education, and Research Occupations (HERO) High, the J.M. Rapport School for Career Development and the Foreign Language Academy of Global Studies.

The owner of the building applications is Yosef Beer. The applications also list Nikolai Katz Architect as the architect of record for this project.

Demolition permits were filed last February to take down the existing 2-story structure at 585 Jackson Ave. An estimated completion date of construction has not been provided yet.