Column: Visit these Bronx restaurants during NYC Restaurant Week

Enjoy the last full month of summer by partaking in NYC Restaurant Week. Pictured: a cocktail from Tin Marín.

New York City Restaurant Week kicked off at the end of July, with several Bronx restaurants participating to serve up a taste of the borough. NYC Restaurant Week is run by NYC Tourism + Conventions, but this one is specifically part of Founded by NYC in celebration of the city’s 400th anniversary.

NYC Restaurant Week offers two-course lunches and three-course dinners with different price ranges for each — plus a unique experience at each restaurant you visit. Saturdays are excluded from restaurant week and Sundays are optional, so make sure you visit nyctourism.com and view the restaurant’s description.

Keep reading to explore some of the options you have in The Bronx!

Weeks participating: July 21- Aug. 31

Price Range: $ 30 Lunch, $45 Dinner; $45 Sunday Lunch / Brunch, $45 Sunday Dinner

A Caribbean fusion eatery, Flava of the Bronx is the place for a good time. Experience a culinary journey, reinvented classic cocktails and great music. During NYC Restaurant Week, you can get a great deal on lunch, dinner or brunch on Sundays.

Weeks participating: July 21 – Aug. 3

Price Range: $30 lunch, $30 dinner

A stylish plant-based cafe, wine bar and plant shop, serving extensive vegan dishes made with produce from its organic farm in Upstate New York. Their restaurant week menu includes favorites like avocado toast, as well as some delicious bowls and pastries.

Weeks participating: July 21- Aug. 3

Price Range: $45 dinner (including Sundays)

This stylish tapas bar serves Latino fusion small plates, like paella, skirt steak with mashed mangu and pulpo al gallego, in a chic setting with regular live music. Make sure you try on of their delicious cocktails!

Weeks participating: July 21 – Aug. 31

Price Range: $30 lunch, $45 dinner

‍With New York State craft beer always on tap, rotating local brews and market-sourced food, this is the go-to spot for karaoke, trivia and live music. The Bronx Beer Hall has many options not only for beer, but wine as well. They also have a lunch and dinner menu for restaurant week.

Weeks participating: Aug. 4-17

Pre-Fixe Menu: $45 dinner

iNine Bistro is a luxury restaurant and lounge serving global cuisine with a cozy, date-night vibe. Here, you can enjoy celebrated Caribbean and West African dishes, weekend brunch, Taco Tuesdays and live entertainment nights.