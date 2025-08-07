Community Service

Photos: 40th Precinct community affairs holds giveaway of dorm room essentials

By Ethan Marshall and Jewel Webber Posted on
giveaway
Attendees of the dorm room essentials giveaway went from table to table to get their items at the 40th Precinct.
Photo by Jewel Webber

The community affairs section of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx hosted a giveaway of dorm room essentials for local high school seniors and college-bound students on Thursday, July 31, at the 40th Precinct, located at 567 E. 149th St.

The 40th Precinct community affairs’ dorm room essentials giveaway was well-attended. Photo by Jewel Webber

This giveaway was meant to help prepare these students for dorm life in college by providing them with items they will need.

Photo by Jewel Webber

Among the items given away for free were twin extra-large bedding sets, shower caddies, towels, desk lamps, organizers, school supplies, laundry hygiene kits and more.

Photo by Jewel Webber
A table was set up outside the building with water and snacks for attendees to enjoy. Photo by Jewel Webber

The event was held in partnership with the Community-Police Relations Foundation, Broadstreet Inc., Bronx Community Board 1, NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln and Five Below.

The Community-Police Relations Foundation was one of the event’s sponsors. Photo by Jewel Webber
NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln and the NYC Health + Hospitals violence interruption and prevention program Guns Down Life Up each had tables at the event. Photo by Jewel Webber
The Bronx District Attorney’s Office also had a table. Photo by Jewel Webber
Event volunteers with Officer Peña of the 40th Precinct. Photo by Jewel Webber

About the Author

Related Articles

More from Around NYC