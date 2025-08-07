Photos: 40th Precinct community affairs holds giveaway of dorm room essentials

Attendees of the dorm room essentials giveaway went from table to table to get their items at the 40th Precinct.

The community affairs section of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx hosted a giveaway of dorm room essentials for local high school seniors and college-bound students on Thursday, July 31, at the 40th Precinct, located at 567 E. 149th St.

This giveaway was meant to help prepare these students for dorm life in college by providing them with items they will need.

Among the items given away for free were twin extra-large bedding sets, shower caddies, towels, desk lamps, organizers, school supplies, laundry hygiene kits and more.

The event was held in partnership with the Community-Police Relations Foundation, Broadstreet Inc., Bronx Community Board 1, NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln and Five Below.