Photos: 40th Precinct community affairs holds giveaway of dorm room essentials
By Ethan Marshall and Jewel WebberPosted on
Attendees of the dorm room essentials giveaway went from table to table to get their items at the 40th Precinct.
Photo by Jewel Webber
The community affairs section of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx hosted a giveaway of dorm room essentials for local high school seniors and college-bound students on Thursday, July 31, at the 40th Precinct, located at 567 E. 149th St.
This giveaway was meant to help prepare these students for dorm life in college by providing them with items they will need.