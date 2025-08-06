Three Bronx libraries expand to 7-day service starting in September

The City Council celebrated adding service to an additional 11 branches of public libraries across the city, including the Mott Haven, Kingsbridge and Baychester branches in the Bronx.

Beginning Sept. 7, three Bronx branches of the New York Public Library will join a growing list of city libraries offering seven-day service, thanks to new funding secured in the city’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget.

The expansion, which adds Sunday hours to the Mott Haven, Baychester and Kingsbridge public library branches, brings the number of public libraries offering seven days of service in the borough up to six and is part of a larger effort to restore full service to libraries across the city.

“Public libraries are a lifeline for so many New Yorkers, especially working families,” said Gesille Dixon, NYPL’s Borough Director for the Bronx Neighborhood Library Networks.

She welcomed the additional people the new expanded hours would bring through the doors.

“We look forward to seeing more families, students, and job seekers taking advantage of the new Sunday hours to read, learn, and connect.”

The additional hours were made possible by a $2 million investment spearheaded by New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. The funding increases access to 11 libraries across the city’s three public library systems.

“I’m proud that we have secured an additional $2 million in the city budget to deliver for more neighborhoods and ensure even more residents have access to economic and educational opportunities,” said Speaker Adrienne Adams.

“The Council will continue to prioritize support for our neighborhood libraries and the vital programs they provide for New Yorkers in our communities.”

Bronx Council Member Eric Dinowitz, who represents District 11 in the Northwest Bronx, including the Kingsbridge area, celebrated the announcement and what it would mean for Bronx residents of all ages.

“Libraries are lifelines for our communities — places where children discover the joy of reading, students learn and grow, and neighbors connect to vital resources,” said Dinowitz.

The council member, a former teacher and chair of the committee on higher education, has been vocal about the importance of the public library in his own life.

“Growing up, I was a regular at the Kingsbridge branch, and now, with it open on Sundays, countless Bronxites will have even more opportunities to experience the wonder of our libraries,” Dinowitz said. “For working families, students, and older adults, expanded access means more chances to read, learn, and build community. This investment ensures that Bronx residents — no matter their schedule or circumstances — can take full advantage of everything our libraries offer.”

While NYPL offers many fun activities and events like games, movies and crafts, for some it’s a connection to necessary resources.

“The digital divide is a serious issue in the Bronx,” said Josephine Freeman, manager of Mott Haven Library. “More than one in four households we serve lacks internet access at home. Staying open on Sundays stands to benefit our many patrons who depend on our more than forty computers to stay connected.”

Mott Haven, Baychester, and Kingsbridge will join the Bronx Library Center, Grand Concourse Library and Parkchester Library in offering services every day of the week, bringing the total number of public libraries with full service to more than 30 branches.