Grand Concourse Library set for major redevelopment with new affordable housing

The Grand Concourse Library is set for a major transformation, as New York City officially opened the request for proposal (RFP) process for its redevelopment. The project, located at 155 E. 173rd St. in the Claremont neighborhood, will modernize the library while incorporating new affordable housing.

The RFP was announced by Mayor Eric Adams, the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and the New York Public Library (NYPL), marking a significant step toward revitalizing the community hub. City officials have already begun engaging with Bronx residents through workshops, meetings and surveys to ensure the redevelopment aligns with local needs.

Developers responding to the RFP are encouraged to incorporate community input into their proposals while prioritizing long-term affordability. The process, which includes multiple stages of public review and approval, could take several years before construction begins.

The redevelopment is part of the city’s broader “City of Yes for Families” initiative, which aims to create more housing opportunities across the boroughs. Under current plans, the remodeled Grand Concourse Library will occupy the first two floors of the new development, with affordable housing units built above it. The number of units and the size of the new building will likely be determined based on the community input and the RFP responses.

The City of Yes for Families initiative includes zoning changes to encourage co-locating housing with schools, expanding affordable homeownership programs and supporting rental affordability. The initiative also seeks to improve access to fresh food through the Food Retail Expansion Program to Support Health (FRESH), expand public spaces and enhance transit accessibility.

The library’s redevelopment also aligns with New York City’s “Living Libraries” initiative, which integrates libraries into residential developments to serve as neighborhood anchors. The project site offers convenient access to Claremont Park, local schools such as P.S. 70 and P.S. 402, the BronxCare health campus and the Grand Concourse subway station, which serves the B and D trains.

Built in 1959, the Grand Concourse Library remains a vital resource for the community. While it will stay open throughout the RFP process, the library will temporarily close once construction begins.