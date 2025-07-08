Gibson, volunteers mark successful end to ‘Don’t Dump on the Bronx’ cleanup campaign with Borough Hall forum

Volunteers remove litter and debris during the “Don’t Dump on the Bronx” Summer Cleanup Series event in June.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and global volunteer group ASEZ WAO celebrated the successful conclusion of the “Don’t Dump on the Bronx” summer cleanup campaign with a community forum and closing ceremony held at Bronx Borough Hall on Monday, June 30.

More than 100 residents, volunteers, and civic leaders gathered for “Reduce Crime Together: Forum 2025,” a conversation focused on the connection between environmental justice and public safety. The event marked the end of a borough-wide campaign that mobilized nearly 250 volunteers and removed more than 4,000 pounds of waste from Bronx streets during the month of June.

“This campaign showed us what is possible when we come together, invest in our communities, and empower our young people,” said Borough President Gibson. “Thank you to ASEZ WAO for partnering with us on this summer cleanup series and helping make it a success. Their passion, energy, and commitment to the Bronx inspired hundreds of volunteers and reminded us all that lasting change starts at the community level.”

Launched in late May, the “Don’t Dump on the Bronx” initiative targeted illegal dumping and litter hotspots across the borough, including Webster Avenue, Bailey Avenue, and the Hub at 149th Street and Third Avenue. The effort coincided with Gun Violence Awareness Month to underscore the relationship between cleaner streets, community pride, and crime prevention.

Volunteers collected 218 bags of trash and cleared 11 bulk waste items such as chairs, car parts, and metal debris, covering over three miles of heavily trafficked Bronx roadways.

During the forum, youth volunteers shared their experiences and spoke about how neighborhood beautification projects like these can promote civic engagement and safer streets. ASEZ WAO leaders emphasized their organization’s commitment to supporting the Bronx through sustainable service.

The campaign’s final event encouraged Bronx residents to continue the momentum by organizing grassroots cleanups, reporting illegal dumping, and advocating for a cleaner, safer borough.

“Don’t Dump on the Bronx” is part of Borough President Gibson’s broader push to promote environmental equity, reduce crime, and empower young leaders to take initiative.