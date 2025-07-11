Permits filed for 6-story building with 27 affordable units in Belmont

The previous structure at 2270 Bassford Ave. in Belmont was torn down, leaving a vacant lot there.

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 6-story residential building with 27 affordable housing units on the vacant lot at 2270 Bassford Ave. in the Belmont section of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 57 feet tall and yield 18,233 square feet of space across the 27 residences. With an average unit scope of 675 square feet, the residences will most likely be rentals.

This affordable housing building will also feature a cellar and a rear yard 20 feet in length. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx15 and Bx41 lines. Other notable nearby features include BronxWorks, the Salvation Army Bronx Tremont Community Center, St. Barnabas Hospital, Washington Park, Ciccarone Park, Columbus Square, the Thorpe Family Playground, the Bathgate Playground, the Belmont Playground and the Quarry Ballfields.

The building applications were submitted by Gjovan Rroku of New Line Builders. The applications also list Fred Geremia Architects and Planners as the architect of record for the proposed project.

Since 2270 Bassford Ave. is currently just a vacant lot, it is unlikely that demolition permits will be needed for the project. An estimated date for the construction of this new building to wrap up has not yet been announced.