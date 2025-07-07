Permits filed for 6-story residential building with 26 units in Highbridge

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 6-story residential building with 26 housing units at 1004 Woodycrest Ave. in the Highbridge neighborhood of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 61 feet tall and yield 15,595 square feet of residential space. With an average unit scope of 599 square feet, the 26 residences will most likely be rentals.

In addition to the residences, the property will also feature a rear yard 20 feet in length. There are bus stops within close proximity to the property for the B13 line. Other nearby notable features include Yankee Stadium, the Nelson Playground, the Summit Playground, Rev. T. Wendell Foster Park, Derek Cardoza Memorial Park and P.S. 114 Luis Llorens Torres School.

The building applications were submitted by Armin Jadidic of Sheko Inc. Those applications also list Chad Firmstone of C2B Architects as the architect of record.

Demolition permits were filed earlier in June to take down the existing structure at 1004 Woodycrest Ave. An estimated date for construction to finish has not yet been provided.