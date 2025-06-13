Permits filed for 7-story residential building with 31 units in West Farms

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 7-story residential building with 31 housing units at 2075 Honeywell Ave. in the West Farms neighborhood of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 80 feet tall and yield 19,994 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 644 square feet, the 31 residences will most likely be rentals.

In addition to the residential units, the property will also feature a cellar and a rear yard 30 feet in length. There are bus stops in the area for the Bx9, Bx19, Bx36, Bx40 and Bx42 lines. The property is also within close proximity to the Bronx Zoo, the Crotona Parkway Malls, Vidalia Park, Mapes Park, the Kennedy Children’s Center, M.S. 129 Academy for Independent Learning and Leadership and the School of Science and Applied Learning.

The building applications were submitted by Arjan Kola of A&F General Construction LLC. The permits list the architect of record as Ling Li of Li Architect Associate.

Demolition permits to take down the existing structure at 275 Honeywell Ave. have not yet been filed. A date has not yet been announced for the construction of the new building.