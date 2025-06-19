Permits filed for 6-story residential building with 28 units in Pelham Parkway

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 6-story residential building with 28 housing units at 2184 Muliner Ave. in the Pelham Parkway neighborhood of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 60 feet tall and yield 19,372 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 691 square feet, the 28 residences will most likely be rentals.

In addition to the housing units, another planned feature of the property is a rear yard 20 feet long. The Morris Park subway station, which services the 5 train, and the Pelham Parkway subway station, which services the 2 and 5 trains, are both situated within close proximity to the property. There are also bus stops nearby for the Bx8, Bx12 and Bx39 lines. Other notable features located close to 2184 Muliner Ave. include the Mosholu-Pelham Greenway, the Pelham Parkway-Van Nest Library and the New York Institute for Special Education.

The building applications were submitted by Endrit Durgaj of AAA Durgaj Properties Corp. Those applications list the architect of record as John Backos of GRID Drafting and Consulting LLC.

Demolition permits were filed in December 2024 to knock down the 2-story structure that currently occupies 2184 Muliner Ave. An estimated completion date for the new building’s construction has not yet been provided.