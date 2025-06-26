Permits filed for 8-story mixed-use building with 96 residences in Fordham

Permits have been filed for the construction of an 8-story mixed-use building with 96 housing units at 2760 Morris Ave. in the Fordham neighborhood of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 74 feet tall and yield 54,134 square feet of space, with 52,536 square feet devoted to residential space and the other 1,598 square feet designated for community facility space. With an average unit scope of 574 square feet, the 96 residences will most likely be rentals.

In addition to the 96 residences and the community facility space, the proposed property would also feature a cellar and a rear yard 25 feet long. There are multiple subway stations nearby, including the Bedford Park Boulevard station and one of the Kingsbridge Road stations, which both service the B and D trains, and the Bedford Park Boulevard-Lehman College station and the other Kingsbridge Road station, which each service the 4 train.

Bus stops can be found within close proximity to the property for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx9, Bx22, Bx28, Bx32, Bx34, Bx38 and BxM4 lines. Other notable nearby features include the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, Poe Park, St. James Park, Barnhill Square, the Strong Street Playground, P.S. 86 The Kingsbridge Heights School, P.S. 246 Poe Center, P.S. 340, P.S. 469 The Bronx School for Continuous Learners, Kingsbridge International High School, the Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music and Lehman College.

The building application was submitted by Aaron Yaghoobian. According to the application, the architect of record is John Alleyne of Becall Engineering Services.

Demolition permits were previously filed on June 5 to take down the existing 2-story structure at 2760 Morris Ave. Those permits have since been approved. An estimated date for the completion of the construction of the new building has not yet been provided.