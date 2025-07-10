Star of the Sea CYO Cadet Corps honors members during annual review and promotions

The Star of the Sea CYO Cadet Corps held its annual review and promotion ceremony on Saturday, June 28, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 2125 Watson Ave. in the Bronx.

Cadets were recognized for their dedication and accomplishments over the past year, receiving awards, promotions, and commendations in front of family, peers, and community members.

Jonathan Ronda was promoted to Sergeant, while Katrina Ragnauth and Tristan Ruiz were each promoted to Corporal. Additional promotions included David Ragnauth to Seaman Apprentice, Miguelangel Alcequiez to Private First Class, Kobe Lawson to Seaman Recruit, and Yeshua Lazo to Private.

Ronda and Ragnauth were named Cadets of the Year, and Alcequiez was honored as this year’s Honor Recruit.

Several cadets also earned the Physical Fitness Ribbon after recently completing the National Youth Physical Fitness Test. Nine-year-old Yeshua Lazo achieved the highest score in the group, posting 350 out of a possible 500.

Twelve cadets received Certificates of Appreciation from American Legion Bronx County Commander Ricardo Garcia for their participation in the organization’s events throughout the year.

Sgt. John Hannah-Roberts was awarded the Commander’s Medal for his consistent support of his Company Commander, and First Lt. Michael Lawrence received the Commandant’s Medal for his contributions to the Corps Commandant across various functions.

Registration for the Star of the Sea CYO Cadet Corps will be held every Friday from July 11 through Aug. 8 at Trinity Lutheran Church.