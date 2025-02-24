Hunts Point Library reopens after $32 million renovation; officials hold ribbon cutting

Several Bronx community residents and leaders were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of the newly renovated Hunts Point Library.

The New York Public Library (NYPL) celebrated the grand reopening of its Hunts Point branch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Feb. 21, marking a major milestone for the Bronx community.

The historic library, located at 877 Southern Blvd., has served as a vital civic hub since its construction in 1929. The $32 million renovation project aimed to modernize the space while preserving its architectural charm. Funding included $3.7 million allocated by New York City Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr.. through the City Council.

“Hunts Point Library has long been attuned to the needs of its communities, and this renovation work is an extension of that responsiveness,” NYPL President Anthony W. Marx said. “It is tremendous to see communities flourish when connected with the right resources, and there is truly something for everyone at the newly improved Hunts Point. We hope to continue our impactful partnership with the City, investing more capital dollars into our library system for the betterment of all New Yorkers.”

The renovations focused on improving accessibility and optimizing public space. A new entryway ramp now makes the building fully ADA-compliant, and additional upgrades include new restrooms and an outdoor programming area. The library also features dedicated spaces with curated book collections for adults, teens, and children.

Throughout the building, vibrant furnishings and state-of-the-art technology enhance the library experience. The restoration of its tall, arched windows allows natural light to flood every floor, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere. Structural and infrastructure improvements included roof replacement, façade rehabilitation, and the installation of new electrical, AV, and HVAC systems.

“Libraries provide us with a safe space from the daily stressors of life, where we can easily pick up a book and escape into the world of fantasy, solve a murder mystery or even learn a new skill,” Council Member Salamanca said. “This ability to escape, enjoy one’s love for books or expand one’s knowledge through access to new technology is why libraries are so important to a society – even more so to a community like mine that has historically seen its access to these opportunities restricted and overlooked. For all these reasons and more, I am excited that the Hunts Point Public Library, after a multi-year wait, is finally reopened for Bronxites of all ages to enjoy, and I am proud that I was able to deliver $3.7 million in funding to make this day a reality for my constituents.”

The Hunts Point Library has a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its diverse community. Since the 1940s, it has been known for its extensive Spanish-language book collection, catering to the borough’s large Spanish-speaking population. Since the 1970s, it has led the way in bilingual programming, offering services such as bilingual computer instruction, conversation courses, knitting circles, and storytime sessions for families.

A standout feature of the renovated library is its Teen Center, which provides high school students with academic resources, homework assistance, and college prep support. It also boasts cutting-edge technology, including 3D printers.

This landmarked building was temporarily closed in August 2021 for a top-to-bottom makeover under a $176 million program from the library, known as the Carnegie Renovation Program. This program, funded primarily by the City of New York, transformed multiple NYPL branches in underserved communities into state-of-the-art libraries.

“The reopening of the Hunts Point Library marks a significant milestone for our community. For nearly a century, this library has been more than just a place to read—it has served as a cultural hub for our residents, especially for our Spanish-speaking population, offering a space where knowledge, culture and opportunity come together,” Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said. “The $176 million Carnegie Renovation Program has transformed Hunts Point into a state-of-the-art facility that continues to nurture both learning and community engagement. With its expanded amenities, including a Teen Center and bilingual programming, this library remains a cornerstone for our families, empowering them to thrive and grow for generations to come.”

“The Hunts Point Library has always been more than a place to borrow books. It is where students find a quiet space to study. It is where job seekers gain new skills. It is where families gather, learn and grow. This renovation is not just about improving a building. It is about ensuring every person in Hunts Point has access to the tools and resources they need to succeed,” Assemblymember Emérita Torres said.

“Libraries create opportunities. They bring communities together. They give people a chance to dream bigger. I am proud to celebrate this reopening and excited to see this space once again filled with the energy of our community.”

The New York City Economic Development Corporation oversaw the renovation of the Hunts Point Library and four other historic Carnegie libraries. Mitchell Giurgola Architects led the design work, while Gilbane Building Company managed construction. The project carefully preserved the library’s historic features, including its original fireplaces and mantels, while integrating modern upgrades to ensure it remains a community cornerstone for generations to come.