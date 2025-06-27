Hostos Community College president earns 2025 Women of Distinction recognition from State Senate

Hostos Community College President Daisy Cocco De Filippis, Ph.D., has been named by the New York State Senate as one of the 2025 Women of Distinction honorees for her exemplary leadership, dedication and significant contributions to the community.

Cocco De Filippis was honored at the State Senate’s 27th annual Women of Distinction event, which honors women from across New York State who have inspired others through their professional and personal achievements.

State Senator Jose M. Serrano, who nominated Cocco De Filippis, presented her with the award. He also discussed the work De Filippis has done for Hostos Community College and highlighted her work within the school community and her genuine kindness.

“Not that anyone needs any convincing as to why she is an amazing human being and an amazing individual, but I think that it’s worth noting the impact that she has had over the course of her life, and how Hostos Community College continues to be a beacon of hope and opportunity for so many people in this community,” Serrano said. “Her service, for her dedication, and for everything that she has done for Hostos Community College, it was very easy for me to think about her when we were coming up with our 2025 Women of Distinction.”

Some of Cocco De Filippis’ accomplishments as president of Hostos Community College that Serrano emphasized included successfully guiding the school through a post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery, tirelessly championing innovative programs and initiatives at the school and working to cultivate a just, equitable, diverse and inclusive community at Hostos.

Cocco De Filippis expressed her thanks to Serrano for his support. She also thanked the other honorees in attendance for the work they have done for their respective communities.

“I’m very grateful and I know that it represents the work that you all do,” Cocco De Filippis said.

When Cocco De Filippis was appointed president of Hostos Community College in August 2020, she became the first Dominican woman to lead a CUNY institution. She had previously worked at Hostos as Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs from 2002 to 2008. Prior to returning to Hostos, Cocco De Filippis was the president of Naugatuck Valley Community College in Connecticut.

Since returning to Hostos as its new president, Cocco De Filippis has led the college through the challenges of the pandemic, remaining steadfast in her commitment to delivering a quality education and advancing socioeconomic mobility in the surrounding community—home to the nation’s poorest congressional district.

Hostos Community College has gone through immense growth under her leadership, including a $15 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, which marks the largest gift received by the school since it opened in 1968. Cocco De Filippis has also secured millions of dollars in state and federal funding to enhance the resources and opportunities available to students. Hostos Community College has garnered national recognition in her tenure. This includes being named one of six recipients of the United States Department of Education’s inaugural Postsecondary Success Recognition Program (PSRP) award in 2025 and being a finalist for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence twice.

While celebrating the accomplishments of Cocco De Filippis, the Women of Distinction honor also aims to inspire others to uplift one another and drive meaningful change in their own communities.