Bronx Defenders host annual community block party

The Bronx Defenders grilled burgers and hotdogs for hundreds of hungry neighbors who had worked up an appetite enjoying music and games at the block party.

The Bronx Defenders, a public defense nonprofit, hosted its annual block party on July 10 at 160th Street between Courtlandt and Melrose Avenues — drawing hundreds of residents for an afternoon of music, food, and community resources.

The event featured local performers, inflatable bounce houses, face painting, a cookout and a wide range of informational tables from neighborhood organizations. Families filled the street as children played and neighbors gathered to listen to live performances and eat burgers, hot dogs and cotton candy.

Organizers said the event was meant to provide entertainment and a platform to highlight community resilience and access to support services.

Aleciah Anthony, director of community engagement for the Bronx Defenders, said the block party reflects their broader mission to stay connected with the people they serve.

“Our block party is more than just a summer tradition — it’s a reminder that joy and community are everything,” said Anthony. “We do this to honor our neighbors, celebrate our culture, and create a space where people feel seen, loved, and supported. The Bronx deserves that every day.”

It was the first block party with Juval Scott at the helm as executive director; she started her role last September.

Scott told the Bronx Times that developing relationships with people in the neighborhood makes the Bronx Defenders a more effective community organization.

“ It’s good for the community to know that we’re here and not to just think of us as people who parachute in when the court tells us to, but instead as people who are available to them in the community should a crisis arise,” Scott said.

On top of criminal defense representation, the Bronx Defenders also offer legal services for civil court, family court, housing cases, immigration, help with benefits, and more as part of its holistic defense model. The block party, Scott said, is also part of the holistic approach.

“ We’re here to stand alongside people in crisis who need our help, but we’re also a partner,” she said.

Scott told the Bronx Times that the Defenders staff is ready to help with the unique challenges that have developed under the Trump administration for Bronx residents who may have questions about their benefits or immigration status.

“ We make sure that our clients are armed with information, as they should be, and we make sure that they are zealously represented,” Scott said.

A handful of other community organizations also attended the block party, bringing information and resources to people in the neighborhood.

Evelyn Duncan, a family advocate for the soon-to-open Restoring Our Communities (ROC) Family Enrichment Center, waited in line to get some food after spending time at the table her organization set up to spread the word about their opening.

“I’m having a great time,” she told the Bronx Times. “The food is good, I’m seeing a lot of familiar faces, and I’m here with coworkers.”