Photos: Bronx-based coalition holds dinner event to discuss school-to-prison pipeline

Bronx Defenders Organizing Director Carmen Pineiro (center) talks with the attendees of the BLOC community dinner.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Bronx Leadership and Organizing Center (BLOC), a coalition dedicated to identifying and addressing local issues, developing community leadership, and building collective power, hosted a community dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Bronx Defenders office (200 E. 161st St.) to discuss the school-to-prison pipeline.

Bronx students, parents, and community members contributed insights, shared personal experiences, and learned about their rights.

The event aimed to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools to combat the school-to-prison pipeline, ultimately fostering a stronger Bronx community.

The Bronx Leadership and Organizing Center was launched in 2022. It is a collaborative initiative led by the Bronx Defenders, the East Side House Settlement and the New Settlement.

East Side House Settlement focuses on expanding opportunities for individuals to lead fulfilling lives through education, career development, and supportive services. Meanwhile, New Settlement serves Southwestern Bronx residents by providing after-school education, workforce development, health and fitness programs, college readiness support, and member-driven community organizing—ultimately working to improve housing conditions and enhance school safety in the area.