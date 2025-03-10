Community Service

Photos: Bronx-based coalition holds dinner event to discuss school-to-prison pipeline

By Ethan Marshall and Jewel Webber Posted on
coalition
Bronx Defenders Organizing Director Carmen Pineiro (center) talks with the attendees of the BLOC community dinner.
Photo by Jewel Webber

The Bronx Leadership and Organizing Center (BLOC), a coalition dedicated to identifying and addressing local issues, developing community leadership, and building collective power, hosted a community dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Bronx Defenders office (200 E. 161st St.) to discuss the school-to-prison pipeline.

Bronx Defenders Organizing Director Carmen Pineiro going over the community meeting guidelines. Photo by Jewel Webber

Bronx students, parents, and community members contributed insights, shared personal experiences, and learned about their rights.

Pineiro highlighted that the school-to-prison pipeline disproportionately affects Black, Brown, and differently abled students, along with those with prior suspensions and those attending underfunded schools.Photo by Jewel Webber

The event aimed to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools to combat the school-to-prison pipeline, ultimately fostering a stronger Bronx community.

Pineiro pointed out that students with disabilities and gender-nonconforming girls of color are among those most frequently suspended. Photo by Jewel Webber

The Bronx Leadership and Organizing Center was launched in 2022. It is a collaborative initiative led by the Bronx Defenders, the East Side House Settlement and the New Settlement.

East Side House Settlement focuses on expanding opportunities for individuals to lead fulfilling lives through education, career development, and supportive services. Meanwhile, New Settlement serves Southwestern Bronx residents by providing after-school education, workforce development, health and fitness programs, college readiness support, and member-driven community organizing—ultimately working to improve housing conditions and enhance school safety in the area.

