BronxTalk puts spotlight on immigrant rights in presentation by Deputy BP and Bronx Defenders

The local talk show BronxTalk aired a special episode on Monday, Feb. 10, featuring a seminar on immigrant rights led by Deputy Bronx Borough President Janet Peguero and the legal services nonprofit Bronx Defenders.

Peguero, joined by Rosa Cohen-Cruz, Immigration Practice Policy Director at Bronx Defenders, aimed to educate the borough’s large immigrant population about their legal rights. They also addressed the impact of increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity on the community.

This presentation served as a follow-up to a “Know Your Rights” training conducted by the New York Immigration Coalition and sponsored by the Bronx Borough President’s Office. It reinforced key information and guidance shared during the earlier seminar.