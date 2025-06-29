Woman stabbed to death in the Bronx; boyfriend sought for slaying: NYPD

Officers from the 47th Precinct rushed to the residence located at 667 East 232nd St. in Wakefield at around 8:35 p.m. on June 28. Police sources said the victim’s brother dialed 911, telling the operator that his sister had been stabbed.

Once inside the apartment, the officers discovered the victim, a 40-year-old woman, covered in blood with stab wounds to the chest and right arm.

EMS rushed the victim to Montefiore Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released her identity, pending full family notification.

Police sources believe the woman was attacked by her boyfriend, yet they did not state what the motive was for her killing. The suspect remains at large as of Sunday morning; the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.