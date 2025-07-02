Bronx playground gets major makeover with $3M investment

Families in Kingsbridge Heights now have a newly transformed space to gather and play as the city officially cut the ribbon on a $3.04 million reconstruction of Strong Street Playground, located along the southern edge of the Jerome Park Reservoir.

NYC Parks Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa joined Council Member Pierina Ana Sanchez, Assembly Member Jeffrey Dinowitz, and community leaders on Tuesday, July 1 to celebrate the completion of the long-awaited project, which features all-new play equipment, spray showers, benches, sidewalks, and more.

“We’re excited to complete the reconstruction of Strong Street Playground, an important play space for children in the Kingsbridge Heights community,” said Rodriguez-Rosa. “By adding all-new play equipment, spray showers, furnishings, and sidewalks, we’ve made this playground better than ever. At NYC Parks, we’re committed to enhancing our green spaces and improving recreational amenities for all New Yorkers, with an emphasis on communities that need it the most.”

The renovation fully overhauled the park’s existing facilities, while preserving mature shade trees and enhancing accessibility for children of all ages and abilities. The project also included upgrades to drainage, lighting, and water infrastructure, ensuring the space can better serve the community for years to come.

Funding for the reconstruction was provided by the New York City Council and the Bronx Borough President’s office.

Sanchez, whose district includes the playground, reflected on the site’s Revolutionary War-era roots and tied them to the present-day investment in the neighborhood.

“Close your eyes and imagine — it’s the height of the Revolutionary War. General George Washington stands at Fort Four, an outpost built to protect his troops and keep watch over enemy movements,” said Sanchez. “Fast forward to today, Fort Four still keeps us safe — not with cannons, but through community, care, and investment. This $3 million investment in Strong Street Playground sends a clear message: our community matters. We deserve nice things. And we will always fight for more.”

Assembly Member Dinowitz, who grew up just two blocks from the playground, praised the upgrade as a significant improvement for local families.

“I am so excited to help celebrate the reconstruction of the Strong Street Playground,” he said. “This is a hundred times better than it used to be, and I’m thankful the Parks Department did such a great job.”

Strong Street Playground is located within Washington’s Walk, a strip of greenspace that lines the reservoir. The area once housed a Revolutionary War fort built under George Washington’s command, and later became part of the Jerome Park Racetrack, a thoroughbred track that operated between 1866 and 1894. The City acquired the land in 1895 and placed it under the jurisdiction of NYC Parks.

The playground officially opened in 1934, originally featuring swings, seesaws, a sand pit, and exercise bars. It was reconstructed in 1988 with updated equipment and spray showers, and received further improvements in 1998.

The site is named for William L. Strong (1827–1900), who served as the last mayor of New York City before the consolidation of the five boroughs in 1898.