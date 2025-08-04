Lincoln Hospital launches Summer Concert Series

Community members have been gathering at the Umbrella Patio of the Lincoln Hospital throughout July to enjoy the hospital’s Summer Concert Series.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln launched its summer concert series on Thursday, July 10, at the Umbrella Patio of the hospital, located at 234 E. 149th St.

The concert series is taking place on select Thursdays throughout the months of July and August. Each event features live music, dancing and helpful health information for community members.

There is a diverse lineup of music throughout the event. Some of the performances that have already occurred during this concert series included the jazz band Yambawa, the salsa band Son Borincano and the Latin alternative musical artist Marilyn Castillo. Other scheduled performances include the Mexican folk music group Mariachi Los Toros de Puebla on Aug. 8, the Reggaeton band Dry Liquid on Aug. 14, the Don Sonero Band on Aug. 21 and the Harlem Gospel Choir on Aug. 28.

Almost every musical performance during the concert series will run from 12-2 p.m. The lone exception is the final concert, from the Harlem Gospel Choir, which will run from 1-2 p.m.