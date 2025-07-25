Photos: Lincoln Hospital hosts job fair, BBQ, town hall, takes part in 3rd Avenue BID Festival

NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln was present at the 3rd Avenue BID Festival and hosted various events.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln recently hosted a job fair, a staff appreciation barbecue and a town hall meeting for community members, in addition to taking part in the 3rd Avenue BID Festival.

At the 3rd Avenue BID Festival on Saturday, July 12, the hospital offered free health screenings and distributed vital health information to festival-goers.

On Tuesday, July 15, the hospital hosted a town hall, where patients and staff members had the opportunity to engage with Lincoln Hospital CEO Cristina Contreras about their concerns. Contreras also provided important updates to those on hand.

The job fair was held in partnership with Assemblymember Landon Dais on Wednesday, July 16. Several governmental agencies and community organizations were represented there. Hundreds of Bronx residents were on hand to explore new employment opportunities and connect with resources to support their careers.

Just two days later, on Friday, July 18, the hospital celebrated and honored the hard work and dedication of the workers there with a staff appreciation barbecue.