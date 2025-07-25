Community

Photos: Lincoln Hospital hosts job fair, BBQ, town hall, takes part in 3rd Avenue BID Festival

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
host
NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln was present at the 3rd Avenue BID Festival and hosted various events.
Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln

NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln recently hosted a job fair, a staff appreciation barbecue and a town hall meeting for community members, in addition to taking part in the 3rd Avenue BID Festival.

At the 3rd Avenue BID Festival on Saturday, July 12, the hospital offered free health screenings and distributed vital health information to festival-goers.

Lincoln Hospital workers at the 3rd Avenue BID Festival. Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln
Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln

On Tuesday, July 15, the hospital hosted a town hall, where patients and staff members had the opportunity to engage with Lincoln Hospital CEO Cristina Contreras about their concerns. Contreras also provided important updates to those on hand.

Attendees of the town hall look on. Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln
Lincoln Hospital CEO Cristina Contreras hosted the town hall. Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln

The job fair was held in partnership with Assemblymember Landon Dais on Wednesday, July 16. Several governmental agencies and community organizations were represented there. Hundreds of Bronx residents were on hand to explore new employment opportunities and connect with resources to support their careers.

Hundreds of Bronx residents were at Lincoln Hospital’s job fair. Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln
Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln

Just two days later, on Friday, July 18, the hospital celebrated and honored the hard work and dedication of the workers there with a staff appreciation barbecue.

The barbecue was meant to honor the hospital’s workers. Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln
Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln

About the Author

Related Articles

More from Around NYC