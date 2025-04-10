Health

NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx hosts annual Regional Sexual Assault Conference

Medical professionals, behavioral health experts and forensic examiners gathered for the NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx Regional Sexual Assault Conference.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx held its fourth annual Regional Sexual Assault Conference on Wednesday, March 26.

The event featured medical professionals, health experts and forensic examiners, who came together to discuss emerging trends for treating patients and victims of sexual assault.

Multiple speakers at the event talked about their own experiences, treatment methods and practices in helping patients recover. They also addressed the medical, legal and social needs of the local communities served by the hospitals.

