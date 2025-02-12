NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx holds annual Legislative Breakfast
Attendees of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx’s Legislative Breakfast.
Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx
NYC Health + Hospitals/ Jacobi | North Central Bronx’s Community Advisory Board held its annual Legislative Breakfast on Friday, Feb. 7.
Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx
The Legislative Breakfast also provided key stakeholders with important updates on budgetary and legislative priorities for Jacobi, North Bronx facilities, and the broader Health + Hospitals system.
Council Member Kevin C. Riley (back row, second from left) at the Legislative Breakfast. Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx
Notable attendees included State Senator
Gustavo Rivera, Assembly Members Michael Benedetto, Yudelka Tapia and Emerita Torres, Council Member Kevin Riley and Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson.
Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson (center) was on hand for the Legislative Breakfast. Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx
Assembly Member Yudelka Tapia (right) was in attendance. Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx
U.S. Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ritchie Torres, State Senators Nathalia Fernandez and Jamaal Bailey, Assembly Member John Zaccaro, and New York City Council Majority Leader Amanda Farias each sent representatives from their offices to attend the event.
(Left to right) NYC Health + Hospitals Public Affairs Associate Director John Doyle with Assembly Members Emerita Torres and Michael Benedetto. Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx