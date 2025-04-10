Health

NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx hold Women’s History Month celebrations

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
Women’s History Month celebrations were held in March at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx.
Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx

The NYC Health + Hospitals campuses of Jacobi and North Central Bronx both held Women’s History Month celebrations throughout the month of March.

Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx

The celebrations honored female staff members and patients at the hospitals, as well as the surrounding communities.

Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx

At North Central Bronx, an educational gathering was held for the hospital staff. Jacobi staff members held a celebration and took photos at the Jacobi Rotunda.

Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx

Both facilities have numerous positive examples of female leadership in their medical, administrative and patient relations fields.

Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx

