NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx hold Women’s History Month celebrations

Women’s History Month celebrations were held in March at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx.

The NYC Health + Hospitals campuses of Jacobi and North Central Bronx both held Women’s History Month celebrations throughout the month of March.

The celebrations honored female staff members and patients at the hospitals, as well as the surrounding communities.

At North Central Bronx, an educational gathering was held for the hospital staff. Jacobi staff members held a celebration and took photos at the Jacobi Rotunda.

Both facilities have numerous positive examples of female leadership in their medical, administrative and patient relations fields.