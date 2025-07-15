New bariatric surgery program launched by NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln

NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln announced on July 10 the launch of a new bariatric surgery program meant to give patients access to advanced weight-loss solutions and improve the health and quality of life for those dealing with obesity.

The program, developed in partnership with NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan, is capable of providing a wide range of advanced procedures, including minimally invasive laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, robotic-assisted surgeries and endoscopic options. It is also able to address conditions related to obesity, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension and sleep apnea.

Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, intragastric balloon placement, gastric outlet reduction and other endobariatric procedures are less invasive, thus allowing for a quicker recovery and fewer complications. It is also an effective method of weight loss for those who may not be candidates for traditional bariatric surgery or who prefer alternatives.

“We are incredibly proud to launch the bariatric surgery program at Lincoln,” said NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln Chief Executive Officer Cristina Contreras. “Our goal is to provide more patients access to care that addresses the growing obesity epidemic in our community. We are confident that increasing access to bariatric surgery will help our patients start a journey towards a healthier lifestyle and improved quality of life.”

NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan Chief of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery and Associate Vice Chair of Surgery Dr. Flavia C. Soto is leading the new bariatric surgery program. Dr. Soto has more than 23 years of experience in general surgery and 15 years specializing in bariatric surgery. Throughout her career, she has performed over 1,000 bariatric surgeries, trained surgical fellows in minimally invasive techniques, and contributed to multiple bariatric surgery publications. The Argentine native also serves as a Navy Reserve Officer.

“Bariatric surgery is not just about weight loss—it’s about reclaiming health,” Dr. Soto said. “There’s no question that it’s the most efficient in terms of helping patients with long-term weight loss and maintaining their weight. I’m excited to bring this life-changing care to the South Bronx community, where we can help patients achieve their long-term health goals with innovative techniques and compassionate support.”

Dr. Soto had previously worked at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse as the Chief of Bariatric Surgery and Chief of Surgery. In that role, she led a comprehensive bariatric program. Prior to that, she had her own practice in Tampa Bay, Florida, where she focused on advanced bariatric procedures while also expanding her expertise in endobariatric procedures, which are cutting-edge endoscopic techniques that reduce stomach volume or modify digestion without invasive surgical cuts to facilitate weight loss.

Bariatric surgery is intended for those at least 100 pounds heavier than their ideal body weight, people with a body mass index (BMI) over 40, or patients with a BMI over 35 in conjunction with medical conditions like high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or obstructive sleep apnea. Those who previously underwent a weight-loss procedure that requires revision can also be eligible.

Each patient will have a multidisciplinary team of experts working with them to try and find holistic methods and other weight loss options before resorting to bariatric surgery.

Those interested in making an appointment or learning more about the new bariatric surgery program and the other services offered by NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln can call the Level 1 Trauma Center at 844-NYC-4NYC. The hospital is located at 234 E. 149th St. in Mott Haven.