NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln invites community members to donate at blood drive on Aug. 6

It only take an hour to give blood — donors can do so at the NYBC blood drive on Tuesday, April 11 at Trinity United Methodist Church.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln announced it will be holding a blood drive for the New York Blood Center on Wednesday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the employee lounge of the hospital, located at 234 E. 249th St. in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

The hospital advises that those interested in donating blood for this cause make sure they eat well and hydrate beforehand and to make sure they do not feel sick.

Prospective donors are also required to bring a photo ID and meet the minimum weight requirements. While one must be at least 17 years of age to donate, 16-year-olds are allowed to take part in the blood drive if they provide a parental consent form.

Those interested in learning more about the eligibility requirements for the blood drive can go to nybc.org/eligibility.