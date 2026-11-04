Throggs Neck Halloween Parade celebrates 40 years of bringing families together

The Throggs Neck Halloween Parade and Festival celebrated its 40th anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 31, continuing a neighborhood tradition that has brought generations of families together since 1983.

This year’s celebration fell on Halloween itself, a Saturday, something that will not happen again until 2037. Proud parent Allison Hayden noted that her daughter, who dressed as a ballerina, would be 17 the next time Halloween falls on a Saturday.

Children dressed as superheroes, princesses, clowns and countless other characters joined the afternoon festivities. Among the memorable costumes were some hand made like a pirate ship, an under the sea themed creation and a costume inspired by Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax.

Assemblyman Michael Benedetto partnered with the Throggs Neck Little League to host the festivities, which included face painting, carnival attractions, music and activities provided by a DJ.

The popular costume contest featured three winners in each of four age categories, with children ranging from newborns through age 12 competing for prizes.

The tradition began in 1983 under former Assemblyman John Dearie, who organized the first parade to bring neighborhood children and families together for Halloween.

“I can vividly remember the first one,” Dearie recalled, describing youngsters lining up for face painting while parents arrived with several children and their friends.

Dearie said the parade grew each year. He considers organizing the celebration one of his greatest accomplishments during his decades in public office.

Former Assemblyman Stephen Kaufman continued the tradition before Benedetto assumed responsibility in 2005. Together, the three successive assembly members helped preserve an event that has become a staple of the Throggs Neck community.

“It was a magnificent time for the children to enjoy themselves and for parents to either choose to buy or make costumes for their children,” Kaufman said. “It enhances the neighborhood. The community needs these events to flourish, and it is a wonderful thing that the tradition has continued.”

Keeping the celebration going has not always been easy. The 2020 event was canceled because of the COVID pandemic, while unfavorable weather during other years forced organizers to relocate or reschedule festivities. Several celebrations were held indoors at Villa Barone Manor.

The parade has also relied on support from generous neighborhood businesses and organizations. Past contributors have included Con Edison, Nex-Gen Ready Mix Cement, Ensign Engineering, Crosstown Diner, Schuyler Hill Funeral Home, Villa Barone Manor, Dr. Robyn Burchman and the Throggs Neck Homeowners Association.

The Wildlife Conservation Society, which operates the Bronx Zoo, and the New York Botanical Garden have also contributed, along with neighborhood restaurants, merchants and civic groups that have donated money, raffle prizes and their time.

Much of the work has taken place behind the scenes. The late Ben Randazzo, Benedetto’s former chief of staff, spent many years helping organize the festivities alongside local volunteers and supporters.

Dearie also credited the Bronx Times for its contributions to the parade’s growth and participation over the years.

More than four decades after the first parade, parents who once marched as children are returning with families of their own, sharing a Halloween tradition that continues to bring the neighborhood together.