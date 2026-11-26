Plans for a new homeless shelter in Pelham Bay are moving forward, with BronxWorks expected to operate a facility accommodating up to 200 single adults beginning in 2029.

The proposed shelter, located at 3251 Westchester Avenue near Bruckner Boulevard, would provide transitional housing for individuals experiencing homelessness, along with services intended to help residents secure permanent accommodations.

The project first drew public attention in 2025 after construction filings with the New York City Department of Buildings revealed plans to develop a shelter along Westchester Avenue.

The proposal prompted questions from neighborhood residents and Bronx Community Board 10, including concerns about the size of the development, how the facility would operate and what opportunities the community would have to participate in discussions about the project.

The proposed facility would offer more than temporary housing. Residents are expected to receive assistance from social service staff who would work with them to address individual needs, improve their overall well being and help them transition into permanent housing.

BronxWorks, which has served Bronx residents for more than five decades, operates several homeless services programs throughout the borough. The organization provides housing assistance, case management, employment support and connections to health care and other resources.

The Pelham Bay facility would expand those services to additional individuals experiencing homelessness in New York City.

A Community Advisory Board is also expected to be established, providing neighborhood residents, community organizations and other stakeholders with an opportunity to meet regularly with shelter representatives, discuss concerns and receive information about the facility’s operations.

Community Board 10 previously sought additional information about the development, including its proposed size and the impact it could have on the surrounding neighborhood.

The project comes as New York City continues working to address homelessness and provide temporary housing options while helping individuals obtain permanent accommodations.

Although the shelter is not anticipated to open until 2029, questions remain about the construction timeline, staffing, day to day operations and when additional opportunities for community input will be available.