In the opening ceremony, President of the University of Mount Saint Vincent Susan R. Burns and The Institute’s Founder, CEO, and Lead Master Instructor, M. Quentin Williams announced the news of the program that will offer students coursework, seminars, conferences, internships, and fellowship opportunities.

“The D2C Justice Institute at the University of Mount St. Vincent will complement your education by giving opportunities to take what you’re learning and put it into practice. To deepen your understanding through experience, engage with real challenges and to discover how your particular talents can contribute to something much larger than yourself,” Burns said.

The newly founded institute will be housed in a newly designed space in the Elizabeth Seton Library, providing students and faculty with dedicated areas for learning, media production, and collaboration.

The D2C Justice Institute was founded in response to the police brutality movement that began in Minneapolis and sparked protests across the nation.

“We saw that we need to respond to the signs of the times. We saw that there were injustices that our students needed a place to talk about,” Burns added.

The institute is founded on its six pillars of justice: academic justice, social justice, economic justice, criminal justice, restorative justice and procedural justice. Its program is intended to focus on justice-centered education, training, public programming and community engagement.

“The purpose is to educate society about the pillars of justice,” Williams said. “We’re looking for those in the Bronx communities to be part of this.”

One of the main focuses of the D2C institute is to build relations between local law enforcement and the community. The institute continues to work with NYPD, Yonkers public schools and local organizations and community members.

“About fifty percent of our work was with cops,” Williams said. “It was because we wanted people to get home safely. That’s the premise of it all.”

The D2C Institute began in early January of this year. They currently have around 50 faculty members and look to continue to expand their programing, fellows, and faculty members.

The university also announced that the School of Education will now be known as the School of Education and Justice.

“The D2C Justice Institute will make its academic home within that newly named school, giving students a place to understand that holistically education without action doesn’t make a difference.” Burns said. “It is the combination of together that is at the deep roots of this institution. Education and justice are inseparable. Both ask us to expand opportunity, to affirm human dignity, to strengthen communities, and equip society to create meaningful change.”

Additionally, the university launched The Justice Collaborative — a new community of supporters, practitioners, scholars and advocates committed to the school’s mission and advancing the work of the D2C Institute.

“Through the Justice Collaborative, members will have the opportunities to join conversations, participate in working groups, engage with family and in the institute’s leadership and help shape the work that grows from this very place,” Burns said.

The ceremony included a Fireside Chat with UMSV D2C Senior Fellow Corny Koehl as part of the school’s All Ways Forward Speaker Series who spoke about exploring justice in the radio media landscape.

Faculty and staff at UMSV say the institute is just the beginning and that there is much more work to be done moving forward.

“We will discover what this partnership truly means, not by what we said today, but what happens because of today,” said UMSV Vice President of Strategy Lawrence Fauntleroy. “We must make the partnership matter because progress has always required people willing to imagine what could be and then summon the courage, discipline, persistence necessary to move the vision closer.”